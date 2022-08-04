ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Repairs to the mast underway for Lettie G. Howard

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLlKv_0h5HdgFg00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Lettie G. Howard has been out of service for the past couple of weeks because of an issue with the forward mast.

Now, they are taking a page out of the history books and sailing with one mast and rigging two sails off of it.

For the past couple of weeks, crews have been busy repairing the mast and making sure it’s safe to continue it’s main purpose, to put Erie’s rich maritime history on display and let people take rides on it.

Lettie G. Howard out of commission for repairs

“What we’ve done is, it’s safe. We’ve made sure everything is rigged up appropriately. Today, we’re going to get underway, set the sails, and see how the balance is,” said Captain Billy Sabatini, Flagship Niagara League.

Captain Sabatini said this part of running a working schooner.

“You adapt, you change, and you keep providing the service that the ship is here to provide. So, we’re excited about it. We are happy that we are able to do this and continue taking people out on the boat,” Sabatini said.

Destination Pennsylvania: Lettie G. Howard

Volunteers, like Ginny Sivak, said it’s an honor just being able to work on such an important part of our history.

“It was a surprise that I would be so excited about this, but I am. I retired from teaching and I found this as a way to contribute to the community,” said Ginny Sivak, volunteer.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If the ship is balanced, they will call in the Coast Guard to inspect it. They hope to be sailing soon and to be ready for Tall Ships Erie 2022.

Captain Sabatini said they hope to be back to providing their regular day sails off of Dobbins Landing by this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Line painting coming to City of Erie and Warren County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming line painting throughout the City of Erie and in Warren County. Nighttime line painting in the City of Erie will begin at 7 p.m. and end by 7 a.m. during the week of Aug. 8. A separate PennDOT paint crew will paint […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Speculation about U.S. Brig Niagara comes to a close

After alleged speculation that the U.S. Brig Niagara might be turned into a museum, the Niagara League has responded. According to the Director of External Affairs for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission: “There is no proposal to pull the Flagship Niagara out of the water. Anyone saying otherwise has not been paying attention,” Howard […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Accidents involving red lights on the rise

Stopping for a light is a simple concept. It’s a rule of the road that we learn to follow when we take our drivers test and may learn sooner in early childhood education. But, aggressive driving habits are still on our roads, leading to accidents and injuries. Due to the rising number of accidents reported, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Dan Rice Days continue in downtown Girard

The always popular and family-friendly Dan Rice Days continue in Girard. On Friday, the fan favorite car show and BBQ chicken dinner took center stage. Folks got to check out some really nice cars at the A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Co. Last year, there were nearly 100 tractors, muscle cars, and sports cars. “It’s […]
GIRARD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie, PA
Cars
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day returns next week

Erie Gives Day is less than a week away. It’s an opportunity for the community to support local nonprofits. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the community can choose to support a nonprofit from a list of more than 400 options. Each year, the Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day helps raise funds for local organizations. This […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Former Union City Dinor demolished

A familiar sight in Union City is gone, making way for that community’s Gateway Project. Demolition crews tore down the former Union City Dinor on August 4. According to Borough Manager Cindy Wells, the former railroad car had been sitting idle for more than 20 years. During that time, Wells said it had deteriorated and […]
UNION CITY, PA
onthewater.com

Pennsylvania Fishing Report – August 4, 2022

The lake is at summer pool. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskellunge. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth Bass, and panfish. Boats must have registration or a launch permit before use at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) accesses. Boat operators must also ensure that their boats are equipped with the proper safety equipment prior to your float.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Several local businesses receive business development awards

Several local businesses that have shown a positive impact on our community are getting a nice financial boost. On Friday, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority handed out its largest round of StARTup business development awards. There were ten award winners with a total of $43,000. The grants are designed to fund new businesses that are […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mast#Vehicles#Flagship Niagara League
YourErie

Crash backs up I-90 traffic in Girard

Traffic was backed up for miles after a wreck along one busy highway. This happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the I-90 eastbound lane near the Girard exit. According to authorities, a semi-trailer truck lost control, drove up an embankment and crashed into the construction concrete barriers. The driver was arrested on scene, and no […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

City of Erie receiving grant to preserve historic landmarks

There’s a push to preserve Erie’s history, and on Thursday, city officials presented a report card. They said the city’s Historic Preservation Task Force is making progress. The city is receiving a grant to conduct a citywide survey in search of historic landmarks. There’s an ongoing effort to preserve Erie’s historic buildings. A task force […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie medical marijuana grower, processor announces layoffs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Aug. 5, 55 people were laid off at an Erie medical marijuana grower/processor facility. Calypso Enterprises, at 910 Downing Ave., confirmed the layoffs (effective immediately) through an email. The company cited “a number of precipitating events requiring the reductions.” “Although of no comfort, the lives today are impacted through no fault of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP reports recent liquor control efforts

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has released a new report of its recent activity. In total, the bureau received 55 complaints. It conducted age compliance checks at five locations, issued 10 violation letters, 33 warning letters and made one criminal arrest, according to the report published on Aug. 3. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
YourErie

Local outreach centers assisting families due to inflation

Families are struggling now more than ever. Local outreach centers say they have helped more families this year than ever before. Part of the reason they say is because of the inflation. One mom spoke about her journey and how the community was there to support her. Xiomara Rodriguez moved to Erie almost 15 years […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Overnight fire damages E. 19th St. home

A fire heavily damaged a home in the City of Erie overnight. The first calls went out for a fire in the 1100 block of East 19th Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night. According to the firefighters on scene, when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the upper windows of the home. They […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Day at the Beach: The Lady Kate

There are many ways to see the sights of Presque Isle State Park, but few of them are as unique or as satisfying as a 90-minute boat ride aboard the Lady Kate, with her leisurely tour of the waters around the peninsula with narration that educates those aboard the park’s history and locales.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Saint George Parish celebrates 100th anniversary

One local church is celebrating 100 years of serving the community. Saint George Catholic Parish on Peach Street has had a number of activities celebrating the big milestone. It all began on June 30th with a concert. On Saturday, they celebrated by having Bishop Lawrence Persico hold the 4:30 p.m. mass. They are also making […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Historic Preservation Task Force working to protect Erie’s landmarks

There’s an ongoing effort to protect Erie’s landmarks. The city’s Historic Preservation Task Force has made progress since 2019. The task force was created more than two years ago to identify city landmarks that should be preserved and potentially listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. Since the group was created, they appointed the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Over 200 attend prayer service for missing Crawford County woman

As the search for Candice Caffas continues, efforts on Wednesday even included a prayer service. The 34-year-old Crawford County woman has not been seen since July 15. We attended the prayer service held for her on Wednesday morning and saw a community come together. Members of the Meadville community gathered at New Beginnings Church of […]
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy