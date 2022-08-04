Film crews return to Burgaw for second season of a TV series

Read on www.wwaytv3.com
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus Co. corn maze to be shaped using Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ logo
Hallsboro, NC (WWAY)– This is the 12th season of “Maze Craze” at Galloway Farms In Hallsboro. Each year, a fall festival is held on the farm from October, through the second week of November, with their maze being the focal point for visitors. This year, the farm...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Drought’ to have first in-person Wilmington screening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cucalorus has announced that the locally-made film “Drought” will be screening in person for the first time in Wilmington. It’s part of the Friday Night Film Series at Jengo’s Playhouse on Friday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m. “Drought” was written and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership. On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee week wraps up with Ocean Isle Beach event
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. The goal is to bring awareness and appreciation to a group that has a rich history in the Cape Fear region. The Gullah Geechee came from the rice-growing region of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation neighborhood.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Aug. 5
• The Columbus County Farmer’s Market will be having Chicken Bog and BBQ Day this Saturday, Aug. 6. Samples of both the regional favorites will be available to try before purchase. Produce, meats, and artisan products will also be for sale at the event. The market is located at 132 Government Complex Drive in Whiteville.
cbs17
24 North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. With that...
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox
On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).
Onslow County Museum offers fun educational event about NC history
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re looking for some Summer fun throughout the month of August, the Onslow County Museum is hosting a fun and educational event. Summer Ventures: Places to check out in ENC During “Family Fun Fridays,” parents and children will be able to do arts and crafts kits together while learning more […]
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Asking Community to Help a BHS Couple whose Child is Battling a Rare Formation of Cancer
There is an old cliché about life throwing you curve balls. For anyone who has had any responsibility beyond getting good grades or cleaning your room, you know how well you can handle said curve ball is by knowing who is throwing it. Former Bridgeport residents and Bridgeport High...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington missing woman found safe
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 27-year-old woman last seen in Wilmington Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office Amanda Nichelle Green was last seen at 4421 Bridgeport Drive wearing a short sleeve green Lowes Food shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington non-profit works to bring smiles to unsheltered women
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – An area non-profit working to bring a smile to unsheltered women in the community. The Wilmington Central Rotary collected purses and stuffed them with personal care products. The organization had more than 250 purses, stuffed full and ready for distribution Thursday. Agencies geared toward helping...
Our History: Old Brown Marsh Presbyterian Church
INSCRIPTION: Organized prior to 1756 by Scottish settlers. Present building constructed 1818. Third building on site. First t
whqr.org
Wilmington’s North Front Street project delayed by six weeks
The road improvements along North Front Street between Chesnut and Walnut streets have been delayed by about a month and a half according to the city. Construction crews encountered more complex utility conflicts than expected, which has added about six weeks to the project’s overall timeline. City spokesman Dylan...
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nyasia Campbell of Whiteville was awarded a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off on Thursday, August 4. Per an N.C. Education Lottery release, she bought the ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on Washington Street in Whiteville. After taxes, she took home $142,021 in winnings.
coastalreview.org
Bogue Inlet Pier sale pending after two years on market
EMERALD ISLE — Two years and slightly less than one month after it went up for sale, Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier owner Mike Stanley confirmed Tuesday that a sale is pending for his iconic property at the end of Bogue Inlet Drive in the rapidly growing resort town. “We...
cbs17
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
