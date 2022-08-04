Read on www.wnep.com
Related
Hughesville man pleads guilty to assaulting woman, pointing gun at her head
Hughesville, Pa. – A Hughesville man pleaded guilty last month in Lycoming County Court for assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at her head. Dakota Engle, 26, hit his female passenger on Jan. 24 as he drove on Route 118. Engle, who was traveling in a blue Honda Accord, became angry as he accused the victim of cheating on him. State police at Montoursville say Engle turned onto Beaver...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shamokin Man for Failing to Appear for Preliminary Hearing
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shamokin Man for. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate man that failed to appear for his preliminary hearing. Aquil Maliq Lee, 29, of Shamokin, is described as a black male, 5 feet 9...
Crash damages brewing business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A brewing business in Luzerne County is left with a lot of damage after a car crashed into its building in Plymouth. According to Bearded Barrel Brewing's Facebook page, a car crashed into its building and into a fermentation room on West Main Street after a can release party.
WOLF
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
Man facing charges after bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up after allegedly robbing a bank in Luzerne County. Footage from a viewer show the moment police caught up with Daniel Williams. According to police, Williams robbed the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
abc27.com
Gas stolen from vehicle in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a suspect they say stole gas directly from a vehicle in Jonestown, Lebanon County. According to a public release, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Market Street in Jonestown for a report of a theft.
State police investigate death of 3-month-old
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Local News
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Luzerne County house fire; criminal probe underway
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The three children who died were...
Police: Man charged in robbery of Hanover Township bank
HANOVER TWP. — Police have arrested the man who they say robbed the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway Friday afternoon. Daniel Richard Williams, 35, was taken into custody Friday after holding up the bank just past 1 p.m., Hanover Township police said. Williams was arraigned before District...
WOLF
Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old
PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
WGAL
7 adults, 3 children dead in Luzerne County house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a fire in northeast Pennsylvania, according to state police. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, south of Wilkes-Barre. "I heard this pop. Sounded like a gunshot. I looked out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Pennsylvania house fire; criminal probe underway
Pennsylvania State Police say the children who died were ages 5, 6 and 7.
Fire in Luzerne County leaves ten people dead
NESCOPECK, Pa. — New video from a neighbor shows intense flames rising from the home in the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. State police say firefighters on the scene tried to rescue the people trapped inside, but the fire was raging. "We...
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
Man incarcerated on probation violation likely to be released on bail
Williamsport, Pa. — A Berks County man recently charged with firearm offenses will likely be released on Monday after his bail was changed this week in Lycoming County Court. Kevin Lund violated his probation on June 9 and was jailed on $25,000 bail, though he was eligible to post just 10% of that amount to be released. On Friday, Lund asked the court to modify his bail so he wouldn't have to post any portion of the $25,000 to be released. ...
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
Teen admits to plotting Dunmore High School attack
DUNMORE, Pa. — A teen girl has admitted to two crimes related to a plot to carry out a Columbine-style attack on Dunmore High School, according to Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell. According to the District Attorney's Office, the 16-year-old admitted to aggravated assault and unlawful possession of...
local21news.com
Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility died Tuesday. According to Mark Rockovich, the Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:00 PM on Sunday, July 31. Correctional Officers...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0