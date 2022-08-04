Read on patagoniaregionaltimes.org
Scholarships Announced
Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center Director Anna Coleman announced the winners of this year’s scholarships given by the Center. The Michael Martin Pay It Forward Scholarship was awarded to Tavania Padilla, Jordi Peterson, Sydney McKay, Madison Vines, and Santiny Aguilar. Pathways Scholarships were awarded to Santiny Aguilar, Tavania Padilla, Madison...
pethelpful.com
Video of Extremely Rare 'Piebald Fawn' Is a Beautiful Sight to Behold
Genetic abnormalities can do fascinating and beautiful things in nature, from making a population resistant to disease to changing the appearance of plants or animals. One example of this is piebaldism, which causes animals to be born with patches of white, uncolored fur. Sometimes, this discoloration can affect the whole body.
Biscuits for Breakfast in Sonoita
Butter My Biscuit, which recently opened in Sonoita, is open for breakfast or brunch daily from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located across from the Sonoita-Elgin Fire Station, the eatery seats 24 people inside, plus ten outside on the covered patio overlooking the Santa Rita Mountains. Takeout is also available. Catering can be arranged, and there is a large patio with an outdoor fireplace for parties.
Museum Hosts Youth Art Exhibit
The Patagonia Museum was filled with the sounds of excited children and their families on June 30. The attendees had come to celebrate the opening of an exhibit showcasing the artwork of the 30 campers who had attended the Patagonia Creative Arts Association Summer Art Camp. The central hall of...
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Ella, the mini donkey that could!
How a woman’s love of animals gave Ella the mini donkey leg braces and a fresh start!. Angela Boncz, the CEO and lead fabricator at Specialized Pet Solutions, got her start building custom animal orthotics and prosthetics when she adopted several special needs animals that required her very particular set of skills as an O&P technician. One of her first cases was building dog knee brace otherwise known as a stifle brace for her dog Leona, who had a CCL/ACL tear. Using the custom dog brace, she managed to heal Leona without the high cost of surgery. Angela then adopted Prince the three-legged pony that she built a new prosthetic for, and he thrived. Inspired by this work, soon she was building orthotics and prosthetics for other people’s animals. Today, Angela has over 20 on her special needs animal farm in Eastern Washington. However, there is one of her animals that holds a very special place in her heart: her mini donkey- Baby Noella AKA “Ella”.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cockatoo Happily Dancing in the Rain Couldn't Be Better
Cockatoos have so much personality. They're social and affectionate — and some even talk too. Mellow has a great disposition, he loves to talk to his mama and recently went viral for a video where he showed off his amazing dance moves. That's right, this little birdie can really rock!
Glimpses Into Our Past: The Elgin Book Circle
In 1921 five Rain Valley and Elgin women – Cora Everhart, Edith Ferris, Katherine Klene, Edith Roath, and Ida Turney – took a picnic supper to the “Northcraft Grove” [also called The Cottonwoods] south of Patagonia to discuss creating an organization that would purchase, share, and discuss books.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mystery over animal 'spotted in local park'
A picture of a mystery animal that was claimed to have been spotted in a park in northern England has caused quite a stir online. The people of Heywood in Greater Manchester have been left perplexed - although some think it's just a wind-up. A resident claimed to have spotted...
