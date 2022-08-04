How a woman’s love of animals gave Ella the mini donkey leg braces and a fresh start!. Angela Boncz, the CEO and lead fabricator at Specialized Pet Solutions, got her start building custom animal orthotics and prosthetics when she adopted several special needs animals that required her very particular set of skills as an O&P technician. One of her first cases was building dog knee brace otherwise known as a stifle brace for her dog Leona, who had a CCL/ACL tear. Using the custom dog brace, she managed to heal Leona without the high cost of surgery. Angela then adopted Prince the three-legged pony that she built a new prosthetic for, and he thrived. Inspired by this work, soon she was building orthotics and prosthetics for other people’s animals. Today, Angela has over 20 on her special needs animal farm in Eastern Washington. However, there is one of her animals that holds a very special place in her heart: her mini donkey- Baby Noella AKA “Ella”.

