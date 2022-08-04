ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for drug smuggling

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago
The Spun

Becky Hammon Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Just about everyone in the WNBA is speaking up and advocating for imprisoned Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner - and Becky Hammon is no exception. In a recent interview with Reuters, the Las Vegas Aces head coach called on the Russian government to "do the right thing." She asked for "leniency" and "grace" in hopes that Griner can be brought back to the United States.
NBA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Defense Team Reacts To Russia's Ruling

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. The 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials found vape cartridges containing less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner's legal team called this...
BASKETBALL
Narcity USA

WNBA Player Brittney Griner Sentenced To 9 Years In Jail After Russian Drug Trial Verdict

American WNBA player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday by a Russian court, following a trial that convicted her of drug possession. The basketball player was detained by Russian authorities at an airport close to Moscow in February. She was carrying a vape cartridge containing cannabis oil in her luggage while travelling play club basketball, reported BBC.
BASKETBALL

