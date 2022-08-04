WATCH: Post-practice interviews from defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, LBs Jerry Roberts, Malik Reed and Ammon Allen

Read on www.azdesertswarm.com
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Eastern Progress
UA training-camp practice No. 2: Updates on tailback D.J. Williams, DE Jason Harris and more
The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second practice of training camp Thursday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 2:. * The team again focused primarily on fundamental work – leverage, footwork and other drills. The Wildcats did not engage in any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11. That could change Friday, when they practice with shoulder pads for the first time. The defense spent a portion of practice doing turnover drills, including causing and recovering fumbles.
Arizona Football OL Jacob Reece gets cleared Medically
Despite his playing career once being in limbo, Arizona Football offensive lineman Jacob Reece has finally been cleared medically. It was just this past December that offensive lineman Jacob Reece, a commitment from the highly-touted recruiting class of 2022 signed with the Wildcats. Jacob was coming to Tucson as a...
Arizona QB Jayden de Laura regrets planting flag at Husky Stadium after Washington State's Apple Cup win
Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is actively preparing for his first season with the Wildcats after starring at Washington State and helping the program topple arch-rival Washington in the Apple Cup last season. Following the win, while surrounded by Cougars fans that stormed the field at Husky Stadium, de Laura took an Ol’ Crimson flag and planted it into the field, an action that he regrets.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football training camp report: Day 3
The third preseason practice saw some significant changes, with Arizona players donning shoulder pads for the first time. That allowed for some real contact, particularly in the trenches, and also led to many coaches getting quite fired up when something went wrong. Head coach Jedd Fisch, offensive coordinator/offensive line coach...
losalamosreporter.com
Two All-America Swimmers From LAHS Head To University Of Arizona
All-America Kelly Wetteland, second from right, will represent the University of Arizona Wildcates in intercollegiate competition this fall. Also pictured are, from left. LAHS junior Anna Wetteland, Chris Wetteland and Jenn Wetteland. Anna will be a key swimmer for LAHS in upcoming seasons. Photo by Stu Corliss. Orion Henderson was...
allsportstucson.com
No. 14: Unbeaten Tucson overpowers Yuma in 1965 to win Badgers’ first title in state playoff era
CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AA at the time) SITE: Arizona Stadium (approximately 18,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: Tucson’s pass defense, considered the Badgers’ lone weakness in a 12-0 season, rose to the occasion with four interceptions against Yuma (9-3) in one of the best seasons recorded by a Southern Arizona high school team.
KGUN 9
Adia Barnes hospitalized due to kidney infection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is hospitalized due to a kidney infection. In a series of Instagram stories, Barnes said she did not have any warning signs of the condition other than a fever. "Even though I look like I'm dead, or dang...
biztucson.com
Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta Returns for 11th Year
The 11th annual Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta presented by Vantage West, Casino Del Sol and Visit Tucson will return to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Oct. 6 – 9. This year’s event will include four Mexican Pacific League (Liga ARCO Mexicana Del Pacifico) teams and the Arizona Wildcats. The LMP teams are Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali, and Mayos de Navojoa.
KOLD-TV
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners. The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. On...
KOLD-TV
New dance studio to open in Marana
On Your Side shows you how to spot a counterfeit car seat. On Your Side is watching out for your family. Here's what you need to know to spot counterfeit car seats. Parental burnout prevention during back to school season. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST. |. Since...
pfonline.com
An Opportunity for a Second Chance
Standout finishing shops make a commitment to continuous improvement not only in the production lines they run, but in the operators and skilled workforce that keeps product moving out the door. A key differentiator that sets a shop apart is how it values and supports the team that runs its operation. Perfection Industrial Finishing (Tucson, Arizona) is one shop that excels at this, and the shop has grown drastically since its humble beginnings as a small auto body paint shop that Founder Charles Zinke started out of his garage.
KOLD-TV
One-of-a-kind dance studio in Marana offers judgment-free space for all ages
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The stress from the pandemic is not only affecting adults but also kids, and soon there will be a dance studio in Marana for kids to exercise and express themselves. Two dance coaches from Marana High School, Maya Alexander and Madison Tweedy, are opening...
KTAR.com
2 men plead guilty in southern Arizona crash death involving human smuggling
PHOENIX — Two men pleaded guilty in Tucson last week to conspiring to transport migrants, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman, authorities said. Jesus Madrid-Valera, 19, of Mexico, allegedly smuggled three migrants into the United States in May 2021 by guiding them through the desert on foot to Quijotoa, Arizona, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Marana High teacher working to get kids trade skills in CTE program
Ashley Haller is going into her ninth year of teaching at Marana High School. She teaches a full buffet of trades, from farming, to welding to mechanics.
PCSD: Successful rescue on the Box Camp Trail
The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue recently helped two lost hikers on the Box Camp Trail.
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
arizona.edu
Next Generation of Physicians Celebrated at White Coat Ceremony
Members of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson Class of 2026 took part in a White Coat Ceremony recognizing their entry into medicine with their first physician’s white coat, the garment of their future profession. “In tonight’s ceremony, you will don the doctor’s white coat...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Wayne Barnett passes park exam
Wayne Barnett, deputy director of the town of Marana’s Parks & Recreation Department, recently passed the Certified Parks and Recreation Executive (CPRE) exam, through the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA). He is now one of only 12 people in Arizona to obtain the prestigious certification and is one...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the school year kicks off, many school districts have unfilled spots in their classrooms. The national teacher shortage is forcing schools here in Southern Arizona to rely on substitutes. “You have a teacher vacancy issue which is about 2,500 across the state and...
