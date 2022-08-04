ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

TV5 News Update: Friday Afternoon, August 5th

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we're following today. Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Aug. 5th

Whitmer files renewed request for right to abortions in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged the Michigan Supreme Court to consider her lawsuit that asks the court to decide if the state constitution protects the right to abortions. On Monday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled county prosecutors could prosecute doctors and nurses for providing reproductive care.
MSP traffic enforcement operations on I-75 set to begin Aug. 7

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13. Starting Aug. 7, the operation titled Stay Alive on I-75 will seek to reduce traffic accidents involving commercial...
