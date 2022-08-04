Read on www.wnem.com
TV5 News Update: Friday Afternoon, August 5th
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, Aug. 5th
Whitmer files renewed request for right to abortions in Michigan
Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state’s 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. The ban, if enforced, would not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Thursday, doctors...
MSP traffic enforcement operations on I-75 set to begin Aug. 7
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police troopers and motor carrier officers will take part in a statewide traffic enforcement operation involving I-75 from Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13. Starting Aug. 7, the operation titled Stay Alive on I-75 will seek to reduce traffic accidents involving commercial...
Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township. According to the...
