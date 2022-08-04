Michigan man charged after allegedly setting fire to Planned Parenthood clinic

Read on www.foxnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
Related
Maryland police arrest man who allegedly vandalized a church and wrote offensive message
Police in Maryland arrested a man on Friday who they believe vandalized a church and wrote an offensive message on its door. The incident happened on Aug. 3 when Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, allegedly vandalized Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland, at about 9:15 p.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Police documents reveal more about man accused of threatening family of Lily Peters’ suspected killer
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses a case involving violence against a child. The man accused of calling in threats to the family of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl Lily Peters’ suspected killer has a history of making blustery threats after too many drinks, court documents allege. Police charged Herbert Ray...
Alabama man dead, Michigan suspect wanted on separate homicide charges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Flomaton, Alabama, was found dead and the Michigan suspect now faces murder charges, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). ALEA began a homicide investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding the death of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. On Aug. 2, a separate homicide was reported in Green Bay, Wisconsin. […]
Alabama woman admits she was lying about police involvement in teen murders
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop
Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
New Jersey toddler disappears for 3 years unnoticed; couple arrested
New Jersey authorities arrested and charged a couple after a toddler's disappearance went unreported for three years. Matthew Chiles, 29, is charged with killing the girl — one of his girlfriend's two twin 5-year-old daughters — in 2019 when she was just a toddler. The Edison, New Jersey,...
Texas child molester nearing end of sentence will not go free, will be committed to an institution instead
Graphic content warning: This story discusses crimes against children. A convicted Texas child molester who is nearing eligibility for parole will not go free, according to prosecutors, who announced Friday that a jury approved to have him committed to a mental institution upon release under a state law designed to keep mentally ill sex predators off the streets.
utv44.com
Derrick Dearman has four of ten capital murder convictions thrown out
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday vacated four of the ten capital murder convictions against Derrick Dearman. Dearman was charged with 12 counts of capital murder and 2 counts of kidnapping in the 2016 brutal mass murder of six people, including an unborn child, in Citronelle in August 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Border Patrol agents arrest 3 immigrants who crossed into Michigan illegally
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents arrested three adults in Michigan who allegedly crossed the St. Clair River from Canada illegally. Workers at the Border Patrol dispatch center in Detroit saw live surveillance video of a boat crossing the border from Canada around 3 a.m. Tuesday and alerted agents on patrol in Marysville.
113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Florida coast
Border patrol took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. The boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said. Rescue crews transferred the people from the grounded vessel to Coast...
McKinney Fire in California suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in Klamath River
California’s McKinney Fire has burned more than 60,000 acres since it first ignited just south of the Oregon border late last month and is suspected of killing tens of thousands of fish in the Klamath River, officials said Saturday. The Karuk Tribe said in a statement that multiple species...
Funeral for Rep. Jackie Walorski set for Thursday
Officials have announced arrangements for the funeral of Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, who was killed in a car accident this week. Walorski's funeral will be held Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. ET at Granger Community Church in Granger, Indiana, and is being arranged by Palmer Funeral Home. Visitation will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Nessel raises awareness for $4.9B in unpaid child support in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — August is Child Support Awareness Month. To mark the occasion, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media Wednesday explaining the dire need for child support within the state. Nessel says children within the state are owed $4.9 billion in unpaid support. Custodial parents are...
Michigan Gas Utilities in a battle with two siblings over a new pipeline
On Monday, two siblings chained themselves to an excavator to protest Michigan Gas Utilities putting a replacement line in. On Wednesday, the siblings were served with a cease and desist order.
Biden spokeswoman slams Indiana abortion law as 'radical' Republican move
A spokeswoman for President Biden took a swipe at pro-life lawmakers with a message torching the recent abortion ban in Indiana. Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The White House released a statement Saturday calling the Indiana abortion law "a radical step" to...
Wisconsin Dem Senate candidate spent nearly $600k on police detail while cozying up to defund police movement
FIRST ON FOX: Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes paid nearly $600,000 in taxpayer dollars for his state police detail over two years while cozying up to the defund the police movement. Barnes is the presumptive Democratic nominee for Senate to take on incumbent Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican who is...
NYC Mayor Adams outraged over ‘small part’ of border crisis impacting his sanctuary city, Texas AG
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to New York City and Washington D.C . as a solution for the overwhelming border crisis, arguing that Texas is sending sanctuary cities a "statement of fairness.'. KEN...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 'Soros-backed' state attorney who refused to enforce abortion ban
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended liberal State Attorney Andrew Warren on Thursday. DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference broadcast on social media. DeSantis argued that Warren has repeatedly refused to enforce laws passed by the legislature cracking down on child sex change surgeries and abortion restrictions. "We...
Families caring for loved ones with dementia can get free online help in some states
Caregiver burnout is a significant concern, say health experts — and some states are now stepping up to offer online support to family members for free. The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) recently announced a partnership with Trualta, a company that provides web-based educational skills training and a support platform.
Fox17
100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program. The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.
Fox News
775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0