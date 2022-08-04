Read on www.cbsnews.com
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay parents of Sandy Hook shooting victim an additional $45.2 million in punitive damages
A Texas jury has ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay the parents of a victim of the Sandy Hook school shooting $45.2 million in punitive damages. The same jury a day earlier awarded the family $4.1 million in compensatory damages, after Jones had been found liable for defamation by a judge over his claims the shooting was "a hoax."
Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
In stunning admission, woman recants claims police were involved in 1999 slayings of Alabama teens: "I lied"
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
Southern California woman arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband
IRVINE — Police have arrested a Southern California woman for allegedly poisoning her husband. Police in the Orange County city of Irvine say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends state attorney over stance on abortion law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended a prosecutor who refused to enforce a new abortion ban and also supported gender-affirming treatment for minors. Attorney Andrew Warren joined CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti to discuss why his suspension is unconstitutional.
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first...
Abortion in Massachusetts: She didn’t know a procedure she said saved her life could be considered an abortion
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. It wasn’t until after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe...
'Bans pose enormous threats': Idaho doctor suing state over abortion bans discusses lawsuits, why she joined
IDAHO — The Idaho Supreme Court heard oral arguments about Idaho’s abortion bans Wednesday morning. Now the court is deciding how to proceed with two different lawsuits brought against the strict state abortion laws and one lawsuit is still waiting to be taken up. Planned Parenthood’s regional branch,...
10 family members killed in Pennsylvania house fire
A criminal investigation is underway after a house fire in Neskopeck, Pennsylvania, killed 10 people, including three children.
Albany County DA eyes changing ‘Raise the Age’ law
The Albany County District Attorney wants state lawmakers to take another look at New York's "Raise the Age" law.
Police arrest suspected "old man bandit" bank robber
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of bank robberies in Maryland. Authorities had dubbed the suspect the "old man bandit" — and the man they say is responsible has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has been charged with...
Colorado veteran reacts to Honoring Our Pact Act passage
Following protests for days after the act expanding medical benefits for some veterans was surprisingly voted down, many eventually celebrated when the bill was passed on Tuesday.
Recount confirms Tina Peters lost her Secretary of State primary
Election denier Tina Peters did not close the gap in the statewide Secretary of State Republican primary recount and fell far short of the votes she lost the election by.
SUV drives into parade in New Mexico, injures several people including two officers
Gallup, New Mexico — A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers. State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass
In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
Discipline commission says Judicial Department continues to stall investigation
Colorado’s Judicial Department for months has continued to drag its feet over an investigation by the state commission that disciplines judges despite public assurances otherwise, according to a document filed with state lawmakers this week. The Commission on Judicial Discipline said in a filing it made Wednesday to a...
Politicians want to ban more books. Austin's library system is celebrating them instead
The Austin Public Library in Texas is holding a months-long "Banned Camp" to celebrated challenged titles in the face of mounting restrictions.
As Indiana passes abortion ban, some South Carolina Republicans pause on the brink of tightening laws
For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared a path to ban...
Suspect in Ohio shootings that left 4 dead captured in Kansas
A man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in an Ohio neighborhood on Friday has been captured in Kansas, authorities announced Saturday. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township, north of Dayton, said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at "multiple crime scenes" and all were pronounced dead at the scene.
Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on party's midterm strategy
Democrats could make abortion a key issue in the 2022 midterms after Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have opened the door for more restrictions. CBS News' Robert Costa speaks with veteran Democratic strategist James Carville on "Red and Blue" about the party's strategy ahead of the midterms.
