ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Controversial sculpture on display at Spokane art gallery

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJsCH_0h5HcoHH00

SPOKANE, Wash. — A statue of a clenched fist that drew heavy criticism from people in Coeur d’Alene is now on display at a Spokane art gallery.

The piece, titled “Solidarity,” is of a closed fist being hoisted in the air. The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted 5-1 that the sculpture was too divisive and offensive and would not allocate public funds for a stipend.

Public testimony from locals said the symbol has ties to Karl Marx, Black Lives Matter and the communist party. Artist Rick Davis says his artwork depicts those who fight for human rights and stand with marginalized groups.

“I was inspired to create this piece because I find it to be a powerful contemporary and historic symbol of solidarity with those who struggle for human rights and stand with marginalized groups,” Davis said. “The symbol has been used by movements for equality and civil rights around the world and is a global icon for those who fight against oppression and authoritarianism.”

The artwork is now on display at Shotgun Studios Spokane, located on the Centennial Trail in Peaceful Valley.

Shotgun Studios also unveiled several other artworks for its First Friday display, including Jacob John’s painting “Fight for the Future,” depicting a small sleeping baby with the gesture of the clenched fist. Also on display are John Thamm’s “Guilt by Association #2” and Roch Fautch’s “Aerola 51.”

You can find more details about the gallery here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 19

Ransom's Cave
2d ago

I'm as offended and repulsed by the communist fist symbol as I am by the swastika and the klan hood. both are abhorrent and have no place in American life.

Reply(3)
9
Guest
1d ago

I'm thinking the folks that live in the city of CDA idaho really need to look deep into the thoughts and doings of their city council. CDA city council seems to trying to turn CDA into Seattle.

Reply
3
T Nellie
2d ago

Unbelievable that this symbol isn’t considered the same as the far rights symbols. Hopefully the Seattle politics don’t stay in CDA.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Hillyard Festival in Harmon Park is here!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the final day of the annual Hillyard Festival in Spokane. Hosted in Harmon Park, Saturday’s festivities wrap up with Fireworks in the Park at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to the fireworks show, a parade swept through the streets, taking place along Market Street, starting at Broad Avenue and ending at Harmon Park. If you...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Eric’s Heroes: Remembering Spokane’s Gene Shauvin

By Eric Johnson The old pictures of Gene Shauvin tell a story that he’s no longer able to tell. Clear-eyed, movie star handsome, young, strong. And, as we will find out, utterly fearless. He grew up in Spokane. Graduated from Rogers High School in 1938. When World War II happened, he joined the Army Air Corps. There is one picture...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

The really big weekend

COEUR d’ALENE — The line was long for Trophy Elk Burgers on Friday. That’s pretty much what owner Karen Botai expected. “It’s always a hit wherever we go,” the Rathdrum resident said as she looked after burgers covered with slices of cheese on the grill.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

List of Spokane events you can attend this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new month has started and with it, new activities and things to do this week across Spokane. This week bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, a bookstore sale, bed races, a car show, local fundraisers, and pop-ups.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur D'alene, ID
Entertainment
City
Spokane, WA
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Government
Local
Idaho Entertainment
Spokane, WA
Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Symphony performing in Sandpoint on Sunday

SANDPOINT, ID. — In its 76th season, the Spokane Symphony will be performing at the Festival in Sandpoint on Sunday. Known as the largest and most active performing arts organization across the Inland Northwest, the Spokane Symphony will be performing with the focus of nature guiding the performance to wrap up the weekend’s festivities.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!

COEUR D’ALENE, ID.— Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to North Idaho and stroll the streets during the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair. The fair returns to downtown Coeur d’Alene, where over 250 vendors will have food, art, clothes and more for purchase. Having trouble finding a ride there? You can use the shuttle...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Fox News

Washington fire burns structures in Spokane

At least two structures were burned in a fire southwest of Spokane, Washington, and authorities have told people in dozens of homes to evacuate. The state Department of Natural Resources said late Wednesday that the Williams Lake Fire had grown to 5 square miles and was 0% contained. Spokane County...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Marx
Person
Rick Davis
KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Red Cross hosts evacuation site in Ritzville

RITZVILLE, Wash. — On Thursday the Red Cross opened a shelter at Ritzville Grade School for people evacuating their homes in Lind. The evacuation center provided meals, water, and even an entertainment area for people evacuating their homes. Those living in Lind described evacuating as a stressful experience, saying...
RITZVILLE, WA
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Public Art#Contemporary Art#Art World#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Solidarity#The Communist Party#Shotgun Studios Spokane
KREM2

Spokane city issues fines against cooling tent on I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane's fire marshal requested the state to step in and remove a large cooling tent at the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. The deadline to have it removed was 9 a.m. Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, however, the tent is still up.
inlander.com

Broadway producer Laura Little calls Coeur d'Alene home; her "all-time favorite" project, Come From Away, is finally landing in Spokane

Within minutes of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, America closed its airspace as a protective measure. Canadian officials responded to that decision with a massive logistical effort that became known as Operation Yellow Ribbon. As part of that effort, they rerouted 38 airborne flights to Gander International Airport, a transatlantic refueling hub on the island of Newfoundland.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No-Li Brewhouse featured on Nasdaq Board in Times Square

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s No-Li Brewhouse was put on display in Times Square Thursday in celebration of National IPA Day. No-Li, the #1 internationally award-winning brewery in America since 2020, was featured on the eight-story tall Nasdaq digital board for the world to see and recognize that great things come from big-small towns.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
Yakima Herald Republic

Canola fields are expanding fast in Eastern Washington

Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers. Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy