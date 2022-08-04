ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Ruling expected on whether Archie Battersbee can be moved to hospice to die

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlu95_0h5Hciyv00

A ruling on whether 12-year-old Archie Battersbee can be moved from hospital to a hospice to die is expected at the High Court on Friday morning.

Lawyers for the boy’s family took part in an hours-long legal hearing on Thursday, with the court in London sitting until late in the evening.

His loved ones have pledged to “fight to the end” with their last-minute bid to have him transferred to die in a hospice “with dignity”.

Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, prompting a lengthy but ultimately failed legal battle by his family to continue his life support treatment in the hope he would recover.

The child has been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend , Essex , on April 7 and is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

His mother, Hollie Dance, believes he was taking part in an online challenge at the time he became ill. He has not regained consciousness since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAW6W_0h5Hciyv00

Ms Dance said she wanted her son to “spend his last moments” together with family privately, complaining of a lack of privacy at the hospital.

She told Times Radio on Thursday: “We can’t even have the chance to be in a room together as a family without nurses.”

She added: “There’s absolutely no privacy, which is why, again, the courts keep going on about this dignified death – why aren’t we allowed to take our child to a hospice and spend his last moments, his last days together privately?

“Why is the hospital obstructing it?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAxuM_0h5Hciyv00

Barts Health NHS Trust has said Archie’s condition is too unstable for a transfer and that moving him by ambulance to a different setting “would most likely hasten the premature deterioration the family wish to avoid, even with full intensive care equipment and staff on the journey”.

A High Court order made in July requires that Archie remains at the Royal London Hospital while his treatment is withdrawn.

A family spokeswoman said a hospice has agreed to take him.

Comments / 14

Allyson PD
2d ago

when you remove life support you are in the room with your loved one until you go get someone. they do not keep popping in and out ,they just don't. they respect the dying process and let the family be together. I know I have done it.

Reply
4
lucy
2d ago

I felt bad for her at the beginning but now I just feel she is prolonging the inevitable. it sucks but this kid is basically being kept alive by machines

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

‘He’s still with us’: Archie Battersbee’s mother speaks as life support switch off imminent

Archie Battersbee is “progressing in so many ways”, his mother Hollie Dance has said.The 12-year-old’s life support treatment is due to be withdrawn on Tuesday (2 August) after the Court of Appeal ruled that it should not continue beyond 12:00 BST.Judges refused Archie’s parents permission to appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court, however, they believe he is showing signs of progression.“He’s got a very good, stable heartbeat,” his mother said.“He holds his own blood pressure, he’s gaining weight.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s parents condemn decision to allow withdrawal of life supportArchie Battersbee’s parents condemn decision to allow withdrawal of life supportArchie Battersbee’s mother says family should not have had to go through court
SUPREME COURT
Daily Mail

Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him

Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Father ‘suffers stroke’ as parents lose court fight to stop life support being switched off

The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state have lost their latest court battle to stop his life support being turned off. Archie Battersbee suffered “catastrophic” brain damage four months ago and the High Court ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treating him. His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal but have now lost the latest legal fight. Three Court of Appeal judges ruled that the High Court judge’s previous decision was not wrong. The court heard that just before the ruling was made, Mr...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Uk#The High Court#The Royal London Hospital#Times Radio
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s life support ‘ending at 11am’ after Supreme Court appeal fails

The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee said that his life support will be withdrawn at 11am on Wednesday after the family lost a Supreme Court bid to continue his treatment.Archie has spent four months in a coma being kept alive by ventilation after being found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His mother Hollie Dance believes that he may have been participating in an online challenge when he suffered brain damage.Doctors at the Royal London Hospital believe it is “highly likely” he is brain-stem dead and have argued it is in his best interest for life...
POLITICS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Father of brain damaged boy ‘suffers stroke’ as judges set to make life support ruling

The father of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute suffered a suspect stroke ahead of a ruling on his son’s treatment. A lawyer told the three judges at the Court of Appeal on Monday that Archie Battersbee’s father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken to hospital. He is believed to have had either a stroke or a heart attack. It’s the latest blow for a family that has been fighting for months to continue life support for Archie, despite doctors arguing he is ‘ brain-stem dead’ and further treatment is not in his interest. The boy suffered...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
HEALTH
People

U.K. Teen with Severe Eating Disorder Dies 2 Months After Court Allows Her to Cease Treatment

A 19-year-old woman with a severe eating disorder has died two months after a judge ordered that she could be taken off a life-saving treatment. Sir Jonathan Cohen, a Justice for the U.K.'s Court of Protection, announced the "tragic and deeply distressing" death on Friday after the teenager, identified only as BG, fought for autonomy of her body and the right to make her own health decisions, according to Sky News.
MENTAL HEALTH
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Daily Mail

Consultant paediatrician who misdiagnosed five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug is given a written warning after tribunal said she had 'learned from her mistakes'

A paediatrician who misdiagnosed a five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug and sent her home has been let off with a warning. Elspeth Moore told doctors her tummy 'felt like it was on fire', but Dr Faye Hawkins discharged her and told her parents she simply had a viral infection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s family denied permission to take life support appeal to UN

The family of Archie Battersbee has been denied permission to take its appeal of a High Court ruling to withdraw the 12-year-old’s life support to the UN.The young boy at the centre of the legal battle has relied on mechanical ventilation since being admitted to hospital on 7 April, when he was found unconscious with a ligature over his head.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think he is brain-stem dead and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.On Monday, his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal...
WORLD
The Independent

Mother who thought itchy hands were caused by cleaning product given months to live

A mother-of-three is fighting against the clock to raise money to fund lifesaving treatment after her itchy hands turned out to be a rare and deadly form of cancer.Maria Barry, 58, who lives in Harrow, north west London, with her children, Nico, 32, Luca, 30, and Nadia, 27, began suffering from itchy and cracked hands during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.At first, Maria thought it was a reaction to a new cleaning product she was using, but in April 2022, she was diagnosed with bile duct cancer – which is rare with around 1,000 new cases a year...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Brain-damaged boy, 12, dies after life support switched off

A brain-damaged 12-year-old boy has died in hospital after his life support was switched off, following weeks of legal battles by his loved ones. Archie Battersbee was taken off all medication at 10am on Saturday and he died at 12.15pm, his tearful mother announced outside Royal London Hospital.Hollie Dance said her son “fought right until the very end and I am so proud to be his mum”.Speaking on behalf of the family, Ella Rose Carter added: “They removed the ventilation and he went completely blue.“There was nothing dignified about watching a family member or child suffocate.”“We hope no family...
HEALTH
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy