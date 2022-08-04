No-Li Brewhouse featured on Nasdaq Board in Times Square

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s No-Li Brewhouse was put on display in Times Square Thursday in celebration of National IPA Day.

No-Li, the #1 internationally award-winning brewery in America since 2020, was featured on the eight-story tall Nasdaq digital board for the world to see and recognize that great things come from big-small towns.

Since 2012, No-Li has put Spokane on the U.S. beer map. Now, No-Li is putting Spokane on the global map.

In 2021, No-Li received 58 international brewing medals spanning around the world, including Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and the USA. It is no exaggeration to say that Spokane and the Inland Empire are home to some of the best beers in the world.

“Spokane has been discovered and our region leads the country in economic and cultural growth. Craft beer has become a central part of northwest culture that keeps our communities rooted and strong,” said John Bryant, Owner of No-Li Brewhouse.

Lawn Love ranked Spokane as the #1 Best Beer City in the USA, ahead of Seattle, Portland, & Denver.

“Spokane, Washington, took home the crown as our No. 1 Beer City and also placed second in both access and the prestigious World Beer Awards,” said Lawn Love. “With its close proximity to inland wheat, barley, and the state’s hop fields, Spokane has all the ingredients to craft a delicious brew.”

Here are some photos of No-Li on display in Times Square:

