Judge releases man suspected of stealing golf cart from Outback in The Villages

Dave Travis
2d ago
The cart in question obviously doesn’t belong to the Judge. Reckon the guy is the Judges favorite bartender? Revolving justice must stop folks!
2
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool OffDebbie CentenoKissimmee, FL
Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claims he was ‘scared for his life’
A Wildwood man who tried to outrun deputies claimed he was “scared for his life.”. Quanzie Jecory Young, 29, was traveling Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 in a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in a robbery in Belleview, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After deputies had activated the lights and sirens of their squad cars and began a pursuit, Young made a turn onto U.S. 301. He continued southbound on U.S. 301 before making a turn onto SE Hwy. 42. He later pulled into a driveway, got out of his vehicle and fled on foot. When he was apprehended, deputies asked him why he fled. Young “stated he was scared for his life and that is why he ran from law enforcement,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.
Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest
A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest. Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Former New Yorker with long history of arrests accused of stealing ring and cash
A former New Yorker with a long history of arrests has been accused of stealing a ring and cash from a resident of The Villages. Jamie Shiloh Pettit, 43, was arrested Thursday on two felony counts of theft by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A woman with whom Pettit resides reported that the ring and $115 cash were missing. The woman added that Pettit was aware she had gone to the bank, and was therefore in possession of cash. The victim’s address was redacted from the arrest report.
Ocala teen accused of stealing pickup truck, handgun
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck and a firearm that was inside the vehicle. On Friday, July 29, two Ocala Police Department officers responded to the intersection of NE 3rd Street and E Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Upon arrival, the male victim who owns the truck told the officers that his handgun was also inside the vehicle.
WESH
16-year-old missing in Flagler County, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager has been reported missing in Flagler County. According to deputies, Jaquin Adame, 16, was last seen in Palm Coast near Beechwood Lane. He was wearing basketball shoes, shorts and a tank top. Anyone who sees him should contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Lady Lake bartender arrested on DUI charge after car crash
A Lady Lake bartender was arrested on a drunk driving charge after an automobile accident. Angela Johnson, 32, who lives at 37403 Happy Lane, was involved in a crash Thursday evening in the 2200 block of Citrus Boulevard in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Johnson, who listed her occupation as a bartender, had “extremely slurred speech,” and officers suspected she had been drinking. There was an open container of the alcoholic beverage Jagermeister in the door of Johnson’s vehicle. Two additional open alcohol containers were found in her purse.
Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released video of officers chasing and arresting a teenager accused of stealing an unlocked truck, with a firearm inside. The victim told officers he was working outside near the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and East Silver Springs Boulevard on July 29. He went inside to grab a towel and left his keys in his pickup truck, with a gun inside. When he came back out, the truck was gone.
Village of DeLuna resident won’t be prosecuted in police pursuit
A Village of DeLuna resident won’t be prosecuted in connection with a police pursuit last year which ended with him being tasered. The prosecutor’s office announced July 27 that no information will be filed with regard to 70-year-old Jesse Ray Eger on charges of fleeing to elude arrest and resisting arrest.
Wildwood man wanted on warrant apprehended by deputies after foot chase
A Wildwood man wanted on a drug-related warrant was apprehended by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after a foot chase. Deputies responded at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 9940 County Road 121 looking for 24-year-old Tate Austin Williams, who took off running when he realized that law enforcement has arrived on the scene. He ignored commands to stop.
Lady Lake woman arrested after brawl over car keys
A Lady Lake woman was arrested after a brawl over a set of car keys. Rachel Marina Dyer, 31, was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic battery at her home at 123 E. Lady Lake Blvd. The California native left a knot on the side of the head of...
Iowa retiree in golf cart arrested after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441
An Iowa retiree in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after driving along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Allen Burdette Russell, 63, who lives at 354 Ivanhoe Circle in Lady Lake, was driving a beige Yamaha golf cart shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday heading north parallel to U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Discount Tobacco.
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman jailed without bond in wake of alleged attack on child
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman has been jailed in the wake of an alleged attack on a child at her apartment complex. Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held without bond Wednesday following her arrest on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation. Nelson had been...
Man on felony probation arrested by MCSO deputy after fleeing in stolen SUV
A 29-year-old man on felony probation was arrested in Ocala after he was caught driving a sports utility vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 900 block of SW 17th Street in Ocala in reference to a stolen Jeep Liberty SUV that was traveling in the area.
Man sentenced to 30 years for shooting Daytona Beach police officer
A man who shot a Daytona Beach police officer with an AK-47 nearly four years ago will spend 30 years in prison. Raymond Roberts Jr. pleaded no contest to several felony charges during a hearing on Friday.
Clermont Officer Involved Shooting Officer Not Injured And Subject in Stable Condition
On 08/05/22, at approximately 8:15 pm, the Clermont Fire Department and EMS responded to a residence in the 1400 Block of W. Hwy. 50 for a medical call. The call was made by the wife of the subject, who both reside at this residence. Shortly after arrival, the subject, a...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse
AP - A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband in self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to "smother her to death."Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband's blood after stabbing him.Detectives...
A teenager is dead after an early morning shooting in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a teenager dead. The shooting happened just before 2am on the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 near Orange Lake. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a black male who was shot and had died.
DeLand man killed in early morning crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Lake County are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. The crash occurred around 1:50 a.m. on County Road 43 near the border of Lake and Volusia counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said a 47-year-old DeLand man was driving...
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
