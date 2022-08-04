LA County remains in 'high' COVID activity category

Read on spectrumnews1.com
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,826, county case totals to 3,325,622 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,292, with 489 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Laist.com
LA County’s COVID-19 Cases Are Dropping
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. New COVID-19 infections are on the...
orangecountytribune.com
New case avg. up, but below 1k
The count of confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Orange County rose in Friday’s report, but remained under 1,000 a day for the second consecutive tally. According to the county health care agency, the total of new cases for Aug. 2-4 was 2,864, for a daily average of 954.67 (rounded off to 955).
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's COVID-19 wave slowing
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 most recent wave continued showing signs of slowing, but nearly all of the 21 newly logged fatalities happened in July, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. From Tuesday through Thursday, the number of patients hospitalized...
smobserved.com
Do Covid-19 Vaccines Make the Public Safer? Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer Declines to Say
August 5, 2022 - At her media briefing yesterday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, declined to answer a question from a Los Angeles Times reporter regarding to what extent it is safer to be around a person who is vaccinated. Ferrer does not typically miss answering a question from the press, even if multiple questions come from one reporter.
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence L.A. Hospitals Rated Among Best in SoCal
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Burbank Leader. All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals recently earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care. U.S. News announced its prestigious Best Hospitals rankings and ratings Tuesday, July 26, bestowing...
foxla.com
LA County gas prices have gone down every day for nearly 2 months
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 53rd consecutive day Saturday since rising to a record, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.509, its lowest amount since March 7. The average price has dropped 95.3 cents since rising to...
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Daily Numbers Reaches Over 6k
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,637 new cases countywide and 157 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,785, county case totals to 3,315,921 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 86,988, with 488 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
spectrumnews1.com
Safe injection sites could open in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Safe injection sites could soon open in Los Angeles County. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 57 would allow for overdose prevention programs to operate in LA, San Francisco and Oakland. The bill was authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The safe...
yovenice.com
LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!
4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN GOVERNMENT!. Voters have a right to select the next sheriff of Los Angeles County minus the meddling of a five-member Board of Supervisors that is detached from political reality. Ironically,...
signalscv.com
Castaic residents see 1000% increase in fire insurance
Residents of a Castaic condominium complex are wondering why an estimated 1000% increase to their fire insurance rates would happen in as little as three years, but say answers to this question are hard to come by. Cimmaron Oaks, a condominium complex on the 31000 block of The Old Road,...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air
In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
Santa Monica Mirror
Supervisor Holly Mitchell Calls for Update of Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement
Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Supervisor Mitchell proposed a recommendation that would update that vision statement in a way that would address issues of the community as it is today.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
beverlypress.com
Hospital receives high marks for stroke treatment
CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The medical center has also launched telestroke services to provide timely...
signalscv.com
Supes to discuss, possibly approve Tesoro annexation
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss and possibly approve the annexation of the Tesoro Highlands area into the city of Santa Clarita on Tuesday. The pre-annexation agreement approved by the Santa Clarita City Council in May includes 820 residential units and falls entirely within the Tesoro Del Valle annexation area, and runs along the city’s northern boundary north of Copper Hill Drive, west of San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of the Angeles National Forest, and east of the community of West Hills.
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Dear Town Council Members and Community Representatives:. I would like to highlight an important cannabis taxation resolution that is on the Board of Supervisors’ meeting agenda on Tuesday, August 9. If approved by the Board, Item 20 (General Tax on Cannabis Businesses in the Unincorporated Areas of the County)...
