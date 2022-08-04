ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Moment murderer tells police ‘killing people is not always a bad thing’

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTKMl_0h5Hbyp600

A man who stabbed his neighbour to death in a “cold-blooded” attack told police after his arrest that “killing people is not always a bad thing”.

Jamie Crosbie, a 48-year-old described as “an extremely violent man who has no place in society”, was found guilty of murder on Thursday at Norwich Crown Court , after he became enraged by the sound of a revving motorbike engine and stabbed his neighbour 17 times.

Police officers arrived at Primrose Crescent, in Thorpe St Andrew, on the evening of 14 April to a scene of “carnage”, with four people covered in blood and seriously injured following an initially verbal dispute during which Crosbie armed himself with a knife and a saw.

Dean Allsop, 41, and his teenage son had been working on their motorbikes outside when Crosbie went to his window and began making hand gestures, having been annoyed by the youngster revving one of the bikes.

A verbal argument in the street then escalated further when Crosbie armed himself with the two weapons, which prompted Mr Allsop to dial 999. He told the call handler that he was being threatened by his neighbour who had a knife and that he was scared.

During the call, Mr Allsop could be heard telling his son to go inside and shortly afterwards he was attacked by Crosbie and stabbed multiple times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfmhC_0h5Hbyp600

His son then went home and armed himself with a knife before returning to the garages to help his father, only to find him seriously injured and covered in blood. Crosbie then tried to attack Mr Allsop’s son, who retaliated, leaving Crosbie with injuries to his head and hand.

The teenager returned home again and raised the alarm with his mother, while Crosbie went back to his own home, returning a few minutes later to the scene where Mr Allsop had collapsed and was lying face-down and motionless on the ground.

Crosbie stabbed Mr Allsop again in the back before turning on the 41-year-old’s partner Louise Newell – who was stabbed in the chest and suffered a deep cut to her head – and another female neighbour, in her 50s, who suffered a serious stab wound to the neck after coming out of her home to help.

Officers arrived at the scene seven minutes after the 999 call was made to find people screaming and four covered in blood and seriously injured. Despite receiving treatment, Mr Allsop, a father-of-three, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination established that he died from a stab wound to the chest.

Crosbie was arrested at the scene, initially on suspicion of assault and then later for murder. After being cautioned, he told officers: “That’s a good thing, I’m very happy about that, killing people is not always a bad thing”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08x1I7_0h5Hbyp600

After receiving hospital treatment, Crosbie was taken to police custody for questioning and was charged on 17 April with murder and two counts of grievous bodily harm. Two counts of attempted murder were later added to the indictment.

He had denied all charges, but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter by diminished responsibility, which the prosecution did not accept.

Following a three-week trial, a jury found Crosbie guilty of Mr Allsop’s murder. They found him not guilty of the two counts of attempted murder, but instead guilty of wounding with intent.

The court heard that Crosbie and Mr Allsop had been involved in a previous dispute about a bin, which led to a verbal argument between the pair during which Crosbie also armed himself with a knife and a saw, and threw a hammer at Mr Allsop’s house.

The incident was investigated at the time and Crosbie was convicted of weapons and criminal damage offences and given a suspended prison sentence.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray welcomed the verdict, calling it a “cold-blooded attack by a man intent on causing extreme harm to others”.

“Dean suffered 17 stab wounds to his body, some of which were inflicted when he was lying face-down and motionless,” he said. “Crosbie’s savage attack didn’t stop there; he stabbed two people who had come to help Dean, one suffering an arterial bleed to her neck.

“Crosbie is an extremely violent man who has no place in society, and we welcome the jury’s verdict today. The incident that fatal night has striking similarities to a previous incident in 2018 where he threatened Dean with a knife and hammer.

“Above all, our thoughts remain with Dean’s family and friends who continue to grieve his loss. It’s seeking answers and the truth for families which drives us to carry out thorough investigations and get positive results like the one today.

“In reality we know it offers little comfort as it doesn’t change what’s happened, but it does take a dangerous man off the streets and offers some justice to the family and friends left behind.”

In a statement, Mr Allsop’s partner Ms Newell said: “I cannot put into words how this has affected our whole family. My children have lost their hero and I have lost my chosen person – the person I chose to spend my life with.

‘’My best friend, soulmate, my first love. Our lives will never be the same without Dean, but we will continue to keep his memory alive.”

Crosbie will be sentenced on 21 September.

Additional reporting by SWNS

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Allsop
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#St Andrew#Violent Crime#Norwich Crown Court#Primrose Crescent
Daily Mail

Couple with 10 children branded 'childish' and 'petty' as court fines them £216 over row which saw them 'trap neighbour in her own home' by parking their car so close to hers she couldn't move it

A couple with ten children have been fined over a 'petty' war against their next door neighbour over street parking outside their adjoining terraced homes. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
PARKLAND, FL
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy