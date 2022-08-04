ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iE9HC_0h5HbxwN00

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.

Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic.

"In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” the ex-vice president and former Republican leader said in the ad released this week, sternly looking directly into the camera.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” said Mr Cheney, who added that he believed most Republicans knew deep down that Mr Trump’s conspiracies about the 2020 election were baseless.

The warnings are likely to fall on deaf ears in Ms Cheney’s district, where a former staffer, Harriet Hageman, is challenging the congresswoman for her seat and by all pollings’ measuring is likely to trounce the incumbent in two weeks. One survey released last month indicated that Ms Hageman could win by as much as 20 points.

But the far-right GOP primary electorate aside, the video is a sign of how hardened the old guard of the GOP has become against Donald Trump and his efforts to retain control of the party heading in to 2024, especially after January 6.

Many prominent GOP figures who have left politics over the past decade, such as ex-House Speaker Paul Ryan, have thrown their support behind the few Republicans in the House and Senate who supported Mr Trump’s second impeachment while the party’s leading candidates across the country continue to veer in the opposite direction.

Her lone fellow Republican on the January 6 committee, Rep Adam Kinzinger, declined to even stand for reelection this year as he faced the same political reality of battling an opponent with Donald Trump’s endorsement in his primary were he to run.

Opposing the former president’s lies about the 2020 election and attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power from his administration to Joe Biden’s remains a risky prospect for Republicans; in June, South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice lost the GOP nomination for his seat to a Trump-backed challenger over his own support of the second impeachment effort.

Comments / 4

Related
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Paul Ryan
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Maga#Gop
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

GOP candidate for Illinois governor said Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in resurfaced 2017 video

The Republican nominee for governor of Illinois is under fire after a 2017 video resurfaced of him saying that the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to the issue of abortion. In the video published on Facebook, current Illinois state senator Darren Bailey said that “the attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion”.Mr Bailey, who won the Republican nomination for governor in a landslide in June with former President Donald Trump’s backing, has long positioned himself as a staunch opponent of abortion rights — even...
ILLINOIS STATE
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

The Independent

780K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy