US pauses plans for new border walls at oceanfront park

Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration offering $10K signing bonus to boost dwindling Border Patrol ranks
The Biden administration will roll out five-figure signing bonuses to new recruits who sign on for at least one year with the Border Patrol, the federal government announced Monday. Amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in U.S. history, staffing levels at the Border Patrol have taken a hit, prompting its...
Washington Examiner
Pence fires shot at Trump's election denials in Arizona MAGA proxy war
Former Vice President Mike Pence rebuked former President Donald Trump's election-denying candidate for Arizona's governor Friday while stumping for a rival gubernatorial hopeful ahead of next month's primary, urging voters to send a “deafening message” that the GOP is the “party of the future." Pence made the...
Advocates fear feds have no intention of ever reopening popular California border park
Advocates say they now have evidence showing Border Patrol has no intention of ever opening the popular Friendship Park, a binational park located at the most southwesterly point in the continental United States.
Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course…
Herschel Walker has secured the endorsement of the Border Patrol union, which opposes Raphael Warnock and defended violence against Haitian migrants. The post Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course… appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrats Sinema and Kelly want to give Border Patrol agents big raise
Two Democratic senators from Arizona have backed a bipartisan bill to boost pay and staffing levels for Border Patrol agents, a move that could help woo conservatives and moderates ahead of the midterm elections. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, along with Republican Sens. Rob Portman (OH) and James Lankford...
creators.com
Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.
Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
Washington Examiner
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
WATCH: Trump teases 2024 run during Arizona rally speech
During a speech in the Grand Canyon State, former President Donald Trump provoked grand speculation about his 2024 presidential aspirations.
Washington Examiner
Hispanic agents make up majority of Border Patrol yet white men dominate leadership posts
White men are in charge of 21 of the 22 Border Patrol outposts on the northern, coastal, and southern borders despite the agency being comprised of mostly Hispanic employees and having vowed to prioritize diversity under President Joe Biden. “One Hispanic Chief out of 22. That one is female. So...
Greg Abbott shreds Biden over the 'catastrophic' border crisis during Maria Bartiromo's live summit
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shredded the Biden administration for making the border "catastrophic" during Maria Bartiromo’s summit on the "Broken Border Crisis" hosted on Fox Nation. "When we have open border policies like what Biden has allowed, every town and city in the United States is a border community,"...
Biden created 'magnet of lawlessness' at border, says National Border Patrol Council VP
National Border Patrol Council VP Art Del Cueto applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday on "America's Newsroom" after a bus full of migrants arrived in New York City from the Lone Star State. Del Cueto said the state is sending a message to liberal lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and New...
Mexican Senator Mocks AMLO for 'Bowing in the Dark' for Trump on Migration
Mexican Senator Lilly Tellez was reacting to reports that Jared Kushner's upcoming book claimed the Mexican president buckled to Trump's threats.
CBP investigating claims Sikh turbans 'improperly' removed by Border Patrol at southern border
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Wednesday that it is investigating claims that turbans belonging to Sikh migrants were removed and discarded by Border Patrol agents at the southern border -- after a complaint by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU’s Arizona branch wrote to CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus...
White House downplays decision to fill in border wall gaps, claims Biden admin 'cleaning up' Trump's 'mess'
The White House on Friday downplayed its decision to finish construction on a section of former President Donald Trump's border wall near Yuma, Arizona. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the move by Fox News Channel's Peter Doocy during the daily press briefing. Jean-Pierre asserted that President Biden was "not finishing the wall," but rather filling gaps to prevent migrants from attempting dangerous border crossings.
Mayra Flores takes aim at border crisis in first bill: 'Self-inflicted chaos'
A newly elected Republican Latina from Texas made her first move in Congress, putting forth a bipartisan bill meant to have a fast impact on the border crisis.
CBP pauses construction on border wall near Friendship Park
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced a temporary pause on border wall construction near Friendship Park.
Fox News
Border crisis goes to Washington, crime in the suburbs, and more from Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host calls out George Soros for trying to destroy the U.S. justice system. Continue reading…. BORDER CRISIS GOES TO WASHINGTON – D.C. Mayor Bowser finally cares about border crisis as it hits home in nation's capital. Continue reading…. FAILING GRADE – San Diego...
Biden admin. is ‘pandering’ to open border activists: President of the National Border Patrol Council
Biden admin. is ‘pandering’ to open border activists: President of the National Border Patrol Council.
Desperation deepens for families of trapped Mexican miners
The families of 10 Mexican coal miners trapped in a flooded deposit for days were becoming increasingly desperate Sunday, as rescue efforts made little progress and hopes of reaching survivors began to dwindle. Liliana Torres, the niece of one of the 10 workers, told reporters late Saturday that she had witnessed the relentlessness of rescuers who "do not stop all day," but added that the families were increasingly "desperate."
