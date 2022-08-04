ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

2 dead after shooting at Dunbar Park in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to officials, a second person has died after being shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta. 31-year-old Rashad Rogers died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. 33-year-old April Sparks was identified as the second person who died. No other updates have been provided by...
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say

Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Violent Crime#St Nw
fox5atlanta.com

Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment

ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
JONESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy