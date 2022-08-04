Read on www.atlantapd.org
CBS 46
2 dead after shooting at Dunbar Park in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to officials, a second person has died after being shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta. 31-year-old Rashad Rogers died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. 33-year-old April Sparks was identified as the second person who died. No other updates have been provided by...
Police search for person of interest tied to deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they said shot and killed a man inside an apartment complex over the weekend. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. When...
Man dead, child critical, 4 more hurt in shooting during baseball game at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others, including a child, wounded at an Atlanta park. The shooting occurred at the Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street around 7 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say
Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
CBS 46
Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
Man shot in the hand several times near southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near a southeast apartment complex Saturday evening. Officers were called to an area along Stovall Street southeast near Glenwood Park Lofts. The neighborhood sits near Interstate 20 and Ralph David Abernathy Freeway, less than two miles from Zoo Atlanta. 11Alive photojournalist Cody...
Family Of Missing 24-Year-Old Woman Last Seen In Atlanta Seeking Answers
The family of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir is seeking answers after she went missing on July 30 from Atlanta, Ga. According to CBS46, Lenoir was last seen at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1600 Peachtree Street NE wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and cream shoes. Lenoir had reportedly driven from...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta firefighters recall chaotic scene, woman screaming in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A Southwest Atlanta mother is in the burn unit at Grady after her home went up in flames. Atlanta firefighters rushed into the house to save her and her son, but he did not make it. "We just see heavy, heavy smoke in the neighborhood," Atlanta firefighter William...
Man flips car with 3 kids inside into woods near I-20 after chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase with Georgia State Patrol on Sunday evening ended with a man flipping his car off of I-20 and into the woods, troopers say. Troopers say they tried stopping a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding down Moreland Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say...
Young father killed during Clayton County house party, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a double shooting in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to Oakville Trail where they found someone shot. Police say an altercation happened before the shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment
ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex. Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies in SW Atlanta house fire, mother hospitalized
Firefighters went to Colorado Trail on Wednesday and threw themselves into harms way. They heard a woman screaming inside a burning home.
4-year-old dies after shooting herself in mother’s car on I-85, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police say a 4-year-old girl died after being shot on I-85 on Sunday evening and have charged the child’s mother, 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis in her death. Police say they were called to I-85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road just after 7:30 p.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Jonesboro
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who has been missing for hours. Officials say 17-year-old Teoni Lanae Thomas was last seen Sunday at a home on the 10400 block of Iron Gate Lane in Jonesboro. The missing girl is described as...
CBS 46
Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening. Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after...
Mattie’s Call issued for 54-year-old woman with schizophrenia out of Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a missing woman with bipolar schizophrenia. Clayton County police are asking for your help finding Shirley Ann Fullwood, 54. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police were called out to the 300 Block...
WLTX.com
Mother concerned for missing daughter after not hearing from her for several weeks, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding missing woman Nariyana Grady. Officers spoke with Grady's mother Thursday, who reported her daughter missing after not being able to get in touch with her for more than two weeks. APD said Grady's mother hasn't been able to...
APD seeking help finding suspect involved in shooting of toddler
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that they say shot a toddler, leaving him hospitalized. The vehicle is a dark-colored Kia Cadenza with an unknown license plate, police say. Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the...
