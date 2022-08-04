From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause

'We are now excited to get rolling again on the expansion to Las Vegas'

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Work has started on Zippy’s Restaurants’ first location outside of Hawaii. The property at the corner of Badura and Montessouri in the southwest side of Las Vegas was scheduled to open at the end of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put things on pause.

Now, due to global supply chain issues related to building materials and kitchen equipment, there is still no firm opening date to announce. In the meantime, Zippy’s has hired a management staff for their Las Vegas location that will soon come to Hawaii to learn their operations.

After training in Hawaii, the management staff will return to the valley to hire for all other positions. There will be an announcement later this year of more available positions. Zippy’s hopes that anyone that has “the aloha spirit” in them will apply.

Former Hawaii resident Michael Haskins moved to Las Vegas last year and is thrilled to see some movement on the new Zippy’s location, one where he doesn’t need to catch a flight to visit.

“Very excited for Zippy’s to finally open here on the 9th Island and the excitement from former island residents who live in Las Vegas is incredible,” said Haskins.

A Zippy’s spokesperson gave KHON2 the following statement:

“We know that fans of Zippy’s Restaurants have been waiting patiently for us to open in Las Vegas, our first operation outside of the state of Hawaii. The pandemic forced us, like many other restaurants, to delay expansion plans. We are now excited to get rolling again on the expansion to Las Vegas.” Zippy’s Restaurants spokesperson

It was previously announced that the Zippy’s location in Las Vegas will include a commissary operation to prepare food for future locations throughout Southern Nevada.

Zippy’s was started in 1966 when brothers Francis and Charles Higa opened their first restaurant on King Street in Honolulu. Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and — coming soon — Las Vegas.