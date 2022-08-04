ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

City attorney proposes new law to strengthen reproductive rights in Los Angeles

By Alexandra E. Petri
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bk4Uk_0h5HbUXQ00
Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer in front of LAPD headquarters in August 2021. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer is proposing a new law to strengthen reproductive rights and to position the city as a haven for those seeking abortion services.

Feuer said the draft legislation would prohibit any pregnancy center from misrepresenting the services it performs. The proposed law would also provide women and others legal recourse if they are misled.

"When it comes to reproductive choice, time matters," Feuer said at a news conference Thursday. "When it comes to reproductive choices, truth matters."

States around the country are restricting or prohibiting abortion access, making California and Los Angeles County a critical destination for some in the post-Roe vs. Wade era, Feuer said.

According to a June UCLA study, up to 16,000 more people are expected to travel to California each year for abortion care, with more than half likely to end up in Los Angeles County.

To aid those seeking help, the draft legislation would ban clinics from making false advertising statements or misleading potential clients about the services they provide.

While it applies to any business offering pregnancy-related care, the proposed law is largely aimed at providers known as crisis pregnancy centers, which are often religiously affiliated and opposed to abortion. These crisis centers are commonly near or otherwise resemble reproductive health clinics and often deceive people by falsely advertising full reproductive care, including abortion.

Many centers are typically staffed by untrained or unlicensed volunteers and employees, resulting in incomplete or inaccurate information that limits people from making grounded and timely choices about their reproductive care. Those who seek care at crisis pregnancy centers are often in distress, and they tend to be disproportionately young, poorly educated or poor, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research group that supports abortion rights.

"After the overturn of Roe vs. Wade, I am even more concerned that these centers will feed on the vulnerability of these patients and that women will be told that abortion care isn’t an option, forced to give birth to a child that they cannot afford to care for," said Nury Martinez, Los Angeles City Council president, who in 2016 introduced a motion calling attention to the issue with crisis centers.

There are an estimated five crisis pregnancy centers in Los Angeles, Feuer said.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked enforcement of a 2015 California law, known as the Reproductive Fact Act, that required faith-based crisis pregnancy centers to notify patients that the state offers subsidized medical care, including abortions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Mike Feuer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
385K+
Followers
67K+
Post
179M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy