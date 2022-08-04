‘Pasta la vista,’ Pasta Addict leaves Gather GVL

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Pasta Addict restaurant will end its time at Gather Greenville downtown tonight.

A social media post by the restaurant stated the move comes after two and a half years being at the Gather GVL location.

Plans to continue operation at The Slice , in Simpsonville, are the final updates given.

