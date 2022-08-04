‘Pasta la vista,’ Pasta Addict leaves Gather GVL
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Pasta Addict restaurant will end its time at Gather Greenville downtown tonight.
A social media post by the restaurant stated the move comes after two and a half years being at the Gather GVL location.
Plans to continue operation at The Slice , in Simpsonville, are the final updates given.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0