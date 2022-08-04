Big Ten Network host names Nebraska's standout non-QB transfer in camp

Read on saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list
Malachi Coleman is the top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska and a key recruit for the cycle. On Saturday, he dropped his updated list of 7 finalists. Included on Coleman’s list is Scott Frost’s Nebraska program. Other good news for the Huskers is that Steve Wiltfong with 247 Sports has included a “crystal ball prediction” that Coleman’s commitment will go to Nebraska.
Scott Frost tabs early frontrunner in Nebraska's QB battle
Scott Frost sees the quarterback situation taking shape in Lincoln. According to Jimmy Watkins with the Omaha World-Herald, Frost believes Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner. The former Longhorn passed for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons in Austin. His experience might be one factor in his edge.
Scott Frost praises early impact of Edge transfer Ochaun Mathis
Scott Frost loves that Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis has made an early impression in Lincoln. The TCU transfer received a nice comment from his new head coach on Friday. “Ochaun’s got elite talent and (he is) a great guy. Maybe the best thing about getting Ochaun here is I’ve really seen Garrett (Nelson’s) and Caleb (Tannor’s) and Jimari (Butler’s) and Blaise (Gunnerson’s) game step up.”
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives his takeaways from stop at Nebraska
Big Ten Network is back with its annual stops around the B1G throughout fall camps. On Thursday, it was a stop in Lincoln to take in practice with head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska. On Friday, BTN analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 key takeaways from that visit. His first...
York News-Times
Scott Frost: Nebraska 'feels like one team' and not old vs. new Huskers
The 2022 Huskers have the best leadership and best “overall attitude” that Frost has seen as coach. Case in point: Friday’s practice. The Huskers are scrimmaging Saturday, and Frost says the practice before a scrimmage tends to drag. Not with this team. “We didn't have to coach...
Timmy Bleekrode, new Nebraska kicker, setting high standards for 2022
Timmy Bleekrode is looking to have a strong mentality and performance in 2022, something Nebraska did not have at the position last season. The Huskers had 15 total players transferred from other programs in the 2022 recruiting class, including Bleekrode transferring in from Furman. This past season for Furman, Bleekrode...
Big Ten Network host weighs in on Nebraska QB battle, names 'clear leader'
Nebraska began 2022 fall camp with a quarterback battle. A pair of transfers, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, opened as the top 2 signal-callers. The Big Ten Network was in Lincoln to check out practice, and analyst Dave Revsine weighed in on the competition. Revsine tweeted Thursday that Thompson, a...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule Released
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team earlier this week announced the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the team. Four teams from Power-Six leagues headline the schedule, with the opening matchup set for an intrastate clash in Lincoln on Nov. 7. The Huskers will host one exhibition game on Oct....
Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
'Clear Leader' Reportedly Emerges In Nebraska Football's Quarterback Competition
In perhaps a make-or-break-it year for Scott Frost, he has to get the quarterback competition right. With Adrian Martinez off to Kansas State, who will the Cornhuskers turn to? A "clear leader" has emerged. Per Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network, Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the "clear leader"...
Bill Busch updates battle for top returner for Nebraska
Nebraska Cornhuskers special teams coach Bill Busch had high praise for one of his new kick returners: Anthony Grant. Busch said to reporters Thursday if there is one guy that has impressed him so far, it’s been Grant. He said Grant would be Nebraska’s top kickoff returner if the season opened today.
Nebraska game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Cornhuskers' 2022 season
Nebraska went an abysmal 3-9 in 2021, losing the final 6 games of the regular season. But, as coach Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers prepare for the 2022 campaign, there is some optimism in Lincoln. After all, 8 of the Cornhuskers’ losses last year came by 1 possession or less.
Kayla Caffey transferring to Texas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska Volleyball player Kayla Caffey announced on Friday that she’s transferring to the University of Texas. The middle blocker had an opportunity to play one more season at Nebraska, but entered the transfer portal on July 29. Caffey made the announcement on instagram Friday...
Former Creighton player Saunsoci re-hired as assistant
(Omaha) -- Former Creighton player and assistant coach Chevelle Saunsoci (Herring) is returning to the women’s basketball staff. Saunsoci was hired as an assistant after spending the last two seasons in the Omaha area, working with underserved youth. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
What does Kansas abortion vote mean for Nebraska?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kansans were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether their state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Voters sent a resounding message that they did not want lawmakers to restrict abortion access in Kansas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vote stood at 58.8% for No to 41.2% for Yes, according to the Associated Press.
Speaker Hilgers now pursuing 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska, according to Sen. Hunt
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska may be moving away from a proposed total abortion ban. State Sen. Megan Hunt said on social media late Wednesday night that Speaker of Legislature Mike Hilgers is currently calling each member to ask if they will sign a letter to support a special session for a 12-week abortion ban.
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
Platte River flows back near Columbus
What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
