ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Big Ten Network host names Nebraska's standout non-QB transfer in camp

By Andrew Olson
saturdaytradition.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list

Malachi Coleman is the top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska and a key recruit for the cycle. On Saturday, he dropped his updated list of 7 finalists. Included on Coleman’s list is Scott Frost’s Nebraska program. Other good news for the Huskers is that Steve Wiltfong with 247 Sports has included a “crystal ball prediction” that Coleman’s commitment will go to Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost tabs early frontrunner in Nebraska's QB battle

Scott Frost sees the quarterback situation taking shape in Lincoln. According to Jimmy Watkins with the Omaha World-Herald, Frost believes Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the frontrunner. The former Longhorn passed for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons in Austin. His experience might be one factor in his edge.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost praises early impact of Edge transfer Ochaun Mathis

Scott Frost loves that Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis has made an early impression in Lincoln. The TCU transfer received a nice comment from his new head coach on Friday. “Ochaun’s got elite talent and (he is) a great guy. Maybe the best thing about getting Ochaun here is I’ve really seen Garrett (Nelson’s) and Caleb (Tannor’s) and Jimari (Butler’s) and Blaise (Gunnerson’s) game step up.”
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
York News-Times

Scott Frost: Nebraska 'feels like one team' and not old vs. new Huskers

The 2022 Huskers have the best leadership and best “overall attitude” that Frost has seen as coach. Case in point: Friday’s practice. The Huskers are scrimmaging Saturday, and Frost says the practice before a scrimmage tends to drag. Not with this team. “We didn't have to coach...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Timmy Bleekrode, new Nebraska kicker, setting high standards for 2022

Timmy Bleekrode is looking to have a strong mentality and performance in 2022, something Nebraska did not have at the position last season. The Huskers had 15 total players transferred from other programs in the 2022 recruiting class, including Bleekrode transferring in from Furman. This past season for Furman, Bleekrode...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network host weighs in on Nebraska QB battle, names 'clear leader'

Nebraska began 2022 fall camp with a quarterback battle. A pair of transfers, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, opened as the top 2 signal-callers. The Big Ten Network was in Lincoln to check out practice, and analyst Dave Revsine weighed in on the competition. Revsine tweeted Thursday that Thompson, a...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule Released

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team earlier this week announced the full 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the team. Four teams from Power-Six leagues headline the schedule, with the opening matchup set for an intrastate clash in Lincoln on Nov. 7. The Huskers will host one exhibition game on Oct....
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
saturdaytradition.com

Bill Busch updates battle for top returner for Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers special teams coach Bill Busch had high praise for one of his new kick returners: Anthony Grant. Busch said to reporters Thursday if there is one guy that has impressed him so far, it’s been Grant. He said Grant would be Nebraska’s top kickoff returner if the season opened today.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Ten Network#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Non Qb#Lsu#Tigers
KSNB Local4

Kayla Caffey transferring to Texas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska Volleyball player Kayla Caffey announced on Friday that she’s transferring to the University of Texas. The middle blocker had an opportunity to play one more season at Nebraska, but entered the transfer portal on July 29. Caffey made the announcement on instagram Friday...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Former Creighton player Saunsoci re-hired as assistant

(Omaha) -- Former Creighton player and assistant coach Chevelle Saunsoci (Herring) is returning to the women’s basketball staff. Saunsoci was hired as an assistant after spending the last two seasons in the Omaha area, working with underserved youth. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

What does Kansas abortion vote mean for Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kansans were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether their state’s constitution would protect abortion rights. Voters sent a resounding message that they did not want lawmakers to restrict abortion access in Kansas. As of Wednesday afternoon, the vote stood at 58.8% for No to 41.2% for Yes, according to the Associated Press.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KETV.com

Platte River flows back near Columbus

What a difference a week and a little rain made for the Platte River near Columbus. "It was bone dry for about whole, I'd say eight days," said Jeff Kuhnel. He lives on Riverview Lake just south of the Platte. "It was still dry Friday. And then Saturday morning there...
COLUMBUS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy