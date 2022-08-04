ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, FL

WMBB

Possum Festival attracts large crowds for 53rd year

WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the time of the summer when a Washington County town pays tribute to a certain marsupial. The 53rd annual Possum Festival took place in Wausau on Saturday, and just about the whole community came out to partake in the festivities. “This parade is really awesome,” festival-goer James Anderson said. “My […]
WAUSAU, FL
WMBB

53rd annual possum festival began Friday night

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s a tradition that dates back 53 years. The Possum Festival in Wausau brings out families from all across the panhandle, and this year was no different. The festival is more than just a good time for residents; it’s a big part of history in the town of Wausau. Possum […]
WAUSAU, FL
WMBB

Local church and Rebuild Bay hold mobile food pantry

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church gave back to the community through a mobile food pantry event on Saturday. Forest Park United Methodist Church partnered with Rebuild Bay to help residents stock their pantries. Residents were able to gather a variety of groceries, like produce, meat, bread, and even some sweet treats. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Church gives out 275 backpacks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rock Solid Church hosted a drive-thru backpack giveaway Saturday morning in hopes of specifically helping students of Waller Elementary. This is the second year the church has held a backpack giveaway event “Last year was the first year that we started this program and it was such a success,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Dinosaurs have invaded Dothan!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur show in North America and it’s in the Wiregrass this weekend providing educational fun for people of all ages. Gates opened Friday morning and already people are flocking to the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds that are covered in life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in Panama City Beach?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Enjoy the last weekend before the school year begins with the following events in the Panama City Beach area. 53rd Annual Wausau Funday & Possum Festival When: August 5, 6 p.m., August 6, events begin at 7 a.m. Where: Wausau, Florida Baseball Youth & Softball Youth: All-American Games When: […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Street mural leaves DeFuniak Springs residents on the fence

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - DeFuniak Springs officials say they want the city to be a destination spot for tourists. One way of doing this is by promoting the arts. “It’s been a bit of a collaborative effort between Main Street and the city, and also with the Tree and Beautification Board,” said City Beautification & Tree Board Chair Kim Wennerberg. “We’re all trying to work together to make downtown more interesting and more of a destination.”
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Callaway Slim Chickens opening very soon

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular restaurant chain is opening in Callaway on Monday. Slim Chickens will welcome customers to its new store at 10 a.m. Monday morning.  Officials said Callaway residents are already driving through the drive-thru to find out when the chain will open. This will be just the fifth Slim Chickens in […]
CALLAWAY, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?

The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
BRISTOL, FL
WMBB

Rooms With A Purpose looking for volunteers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local nonprofit organization needs the community’s help. Rooms With A Purpose is gearing up to start its next project. The organization helps make over bedrooms for children living with life-challenging illnesses. “Most of the children that we deal with are fighting for their lives every day,” founder Sherry Melton […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB Conservation Park trail reopens following restorations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve been to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park in the past few days, you may have noticed one popular trail is back open after renovations. “We take pride in the park, the facilities, and we want to maintain them,” Conservation Park...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Free Yoga returns to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– With the school day starting next week and summer coming to a close, many may be under stress, which is why the Panama City Quality of Life and Gypsy Life Yoga are collaborating to host free yoga in the park. All levels are welcome, you just need to bring your own […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fishing and Rodeos with Captain Anderson’s Marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fishing season is going on strong at Captain Anderson’s Marina. While you may not be able to fish for snapper right now, charters at Captain Anderson’s Marina have an extended season until midnight on August 18th. The triggerfish season is open now...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City to celebrate National Oyster Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve never tried an oyster, well August 5th is the day to do it, August 5th is National Oyster Day. Panama City officials and Hunt’s Oyster Bar will be celebrating in a big way! Those who eat an oyster for the first time on August 5th will receive a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local couple restoring historical home to list on Airbnb

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local couple is doing their part to keep a piece of Bay County history alive. They’re restoring a historical St. Andrews home, built in 1910. 15 years ago, Margaret Gamble stepped into what is now called the ‘Fortuna Cottage.’ She was on a house tour and immediately fell in […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Spectators in Destin got a big surprise Tuesday night when a sea turtle nest hatched. The little ones boiled up from their sandy home and darted for the emerald water around 7:30 pm. Lindsey Pettibone was at the Leeward Key and Emerald Shore beach access points when she started filming. The […]
DESTIN, FL
wtvy.com

SmartBank Purchases Historic Ellison Building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SmartBank recently announced the purchase of Dothan’s historic Ellison building located at 170 East Main Street. This location in the heart of downtown will include a full-retail branch allowing the team to serve the Wiregrass area community with regional, commercial, private banking, and mortgage lending needs.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Panama City residents speak out about commercial use boat ramp ordinance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Back in April, nearly a dozen Bay County boat ramps changed to neighborhood use only, after water tours caused parking overflow onto streets. But all that commercial activity had to go somewhere else. Panama City leaders said they are tired of hearing about the backup at some of their ramps and they’re doing something about it.
PANAMA CITY, FL

