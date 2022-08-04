Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk's Sister Believed He Would Go Through With Twitter Deal: 'If He Says He's Going To Do It...'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s sister Tosca Musk believed that the entrepreneur would go ahead with the purchase of Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: Musk’s younger sister made the revelation in an interview with the Sunday Times, published Saturday. “If he says he’s going to do it,...
Washington Examiner
The app Elon Musk used to calculate the number of bots on Twitter also thought he was a bot, according to Twitter's lawyers
Elon Musk is trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. In his lawsuit against the company, he said it is undercounting the number of bots on the site. But Twitter's lawyers said the tool Musk is using once classified his account as a potential bot.
Elon Musk's countersuit against Twitter says the company is operating a 'scheme' to mislead investors
Elon Musk confidentially filed the countersuit last week, escalating his legal fight against Twitter over whether he can exit their $44 billion deal.
'I Had More Kids In Q2 Than They Made Cars!' Said Elon Musk About This Tesla Rival
The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and richest man in the world Elon Musk isn’t shy of trolling others on his Twitter Inc TWTR account. Musk's more than 102 million followers witnessed him make fun of global elites such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, criticized former president Donald Trump’s social media website Truth Social and shared a meme of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s face on former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.
Elon Musk may have to complete $44bn Twitter takeover, legal experts say
Elon Musk could be forced by a US court to complete his $44bn takeover of Twitter, according to legal experts, despite pulling the plug on the transaction. The Tesla chief executive told Twitter on Friday that he is terminating the deal, citing concerns over the number of spam accounts on the social media platform.
Elon Musk's Net Worth Has Changed in 2022, Still World's Richest Person
The world’s richest person isn’t as rich as he used to be. Elon Musk’s net worth changed in 2022 from its peak of $330 billion. What’s a couple of billion dollars? It isn't like he will be hurting for cash anytime soon. Article continues below advertisement.
biztoc.com
In Court Battle With Twitter, Elon Musk's Revelation On Indian Government
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is locked in a court battle with Twitter over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter now intends to force through. Musk said that the social media giant jeopardised its third largest market by failing to disclose "risky" litigation against the Indian government. In a countersuit in a Delaware court which was filed under seal last Friday and made public Thursday, Musk also claimed that he was "hoodwinked" into signing the deal.
Elon Musk jokes about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" and says he likes "a little nonsense"
Elon Musk joked about Tesla and Twitter becoming "Twizzler" amid legal battle over $44 billion deal. He also said Saturday that he likes "a little nonsense." Musk filed a counter lawsuit against Twitter on Friday after the platform sued him for walking away. Elon Musk may be in the middle...
Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Countersuit: Tesla CEO's Claims A 'Story That Is Implausible'
The mudslinging seems to go on endlessly in the Twitter, Inc. TWTR-Elon Musk saga. The latest episode has seen the social media platform filing a 127-page response to the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO’s countersuit. What Happened: Twitter’s Chairman Bret Taylor shared the document on the namesake platform late Thursday...
Musk associate reacts to 'petty and vindictive' Twitter subpoena
One of Elon Musk's associates blasted Twitter on Wednesday after being subpoenaed by the social media platform.
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter takeover could go ahead if it gives details of fake accounts
Elon Musk and Twitter are suing each other after he walked away from a $44 billion takeover deal blaming lack of information about the number of bots.
Twitter labels Elon Musk claims over fake accounts ‘excuses’
Twitter has accused Elon Musk of “looking for an excuse” to get out of a deal to buy the company because the stock market decline meant it was no longer favourable for him.The social media platform has sued Mr Musk to force the completion of the 44 billion dollar (£36.2 billion) takeover after the Tesla and SpaceX boss said he was backing out.Mr Musk’s counter-claims against Twitter have not yet been made public, but a published court filing from the social media site directly responds to several of Mr Musk’s claims – including him accusing Twitter of fraud and hiding...
Elon Musk responds to Twitter’s lawsuit - but what he said remains a secret
Elon Musk has responded to Twitter’s attempt to force a purchase of the social media company - but the details will not be public until Friday.Lawyers representing Mr Musk planned to file a public version of their answer and counterclaims in Delaware Court of Chancery on Wednesday. The court had previously set a date for Mr Musk and Twitter’s case in October - four months sooner than the world’s richest man had wanted.But Twitter lawyers complained that they needed more time to review and potentially redact Mr Musk’s sealed filing, saying it refers “extensively” to internal Twitter information and data...
abovethelaw.com
Twitter’s Rapid 180 Degree Reversal On Acquisition By Musk Evidences Poor Corporate Leadership
Well, I can’t exactly say we all know and love Twitter, considering that only about one in five Americans are on it. Even among those who are on Twitter, I suppose a lot are like me and technically have an account but only go on there every six months.
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud over 'bot' count in countersuit
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company, which he claimed held back necessary information and misled his team about the true size of its user base. The countersuit by the billionaire and Tesla CEO...
Musk accuses Twitter of deliberately miscounting spam users in countersuit
Elon Musk has accused Twitter of deliberately miscounting the number of spam accounts on its platform as part of a “scheme” to mislead investors. The Tesla chief executive made the allegations in a countersuit against the social media company, which is taking Musk to court in an attempt to make him complete an agreed $44bn (£36.5bn) takeover of the business.
Elon Musk Challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal To Public Debate On Bot Count, Runs Poll On His Claims
Elon Musk, who is currently engaged in a legal fight with Twitter, Inc. TWTR took the tussle to one-on-one terms on Saturday. What Happened: The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the deal could proceed on original terms, provided Twitter can reveal its method of sampling 100 accounts and confirm its bot count estimate.
