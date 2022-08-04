Read on www.lakeshorepublicradio.org
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bridge closure planned for Brummit Road in Porter County
Brummit Road is scheduled to close this week for a bridge replacement project at the Little Calumet River, after a two-month delay. Porter County Engineer Michael Novotney says the contractor was ready to go in June, but the utility companies failed to move their lines out of the way. "That...
in.gov
Government of Lake County, Indiana: Lake County, Indiana - 2022 Recovery Plan Performance Report
The Federal Government has provided Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Recovery. Funds”) through the American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) to provide relief to local governmental. units as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The U.S. Treasury Department (the “Treasury. Department”) awarded Lake County, Indiana (the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County leaders, residents debate Opera House renovation
Plans to renovate and expand the Memorial Opera House are drawing opposition from a Porter County commissioner. The $6.5 million project would replace crumbling bricks and windows at the Opera House and the former sheriff's residence, and build a connector between the two. A proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for it drew backlash from residents. Now, some county officials want to use foundation money, generated by the interest earned on the proceeds of the hospital sale.
Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships
Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwi.life
Crown Point Awards Phase One of Sauerman Woods Project
The Crown Point Board of Works has awarded a bid for the first phase of the Sauerman Woods Drainage Improvements project. During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Board of Works approved a $2.36 million bid from Austgen Equipment. The bid was taken under advisement during the Board’s July 20, 2022, meeting.
Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor offers tenants opportunity to try out electric-powered trucks
Port officials hope a demonstration of all-electric trucks would encourage port tenants to consider trying one out. The post Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor offers tenants opportunity to try out electric-powered trucks appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
Adult Learning Cooperative holds commencement ceremony
The Adult Learning Cooperative (ALC) hosted its annual High School Equivalency Graduation Ceremony at the Gary Area Career Center on Friday, July, 29. Seven adult graduates from Northwest Indiana completed the state requirements to receive their high school diploma through WDS, Inc. – Adult Learning Cooperative. “These students have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cook County Investigates ICE Purchasing of Data Software to Target Undocumented Immigrants
The post Cook County Investigates ICE Purchasing of Data Software to Target Undocumented Immigrants appeared first on South Side Weekly.
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from IL Senator Tammy Duckworth
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received her first state-wide endorsement Thursday. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth announced she is backing the incumbent mayor.
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakeview Ald. Tom Tunney Says He Might Quit — Or Run For Mayor: Report
LAKEVIEW — Ald. Tom Tunney (44th) is considering whether or not to run for reelection as Lakeview’s alderman or whether he might run for mayor, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report. Tunney, who was appointed alderman in 2002 by then-mayor Richard M. Daley to fill a vacancy, told...
spotonillinois.com
Cook County COVID-19 Update: 98.9% of infected residents alive as of Aug. 2
Northbrook tennis player Alex Arutchev finished 6,414th in June in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started June ranked 5,809th. By the end of the month they'd earned 64 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points per round... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Village of Lynwood Hosts Annual Festival
Jada D. Curry -Village President of Lynwood, Illinois- will be joined by hundreds of residents, regional and local elected officials, and business leaders in participating in one of the most highly anticipated summer events that southern Cook County offers, “The Lynwood Fest.”. The summer music festival comes as a...
wlsam.com
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Is Chicago a “Hell Hole” or a City on the Rise?
John Howell is joined by David Greising, President and CEO of the Better Government Association. They discuss Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker’s very different views on Chicago, and what this means for both the city and their campaigns.
'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks raises $18M to begin demolition for new Woodlawn community center
The new Woodlawn community center is the brain-child of Pastor Corey Brooks, who's been camped out on a rooftop to raise money for it.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
xrock1039.com
Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th
First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
Comments / 0