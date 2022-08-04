ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bridge closure planned for Brummit Road in Porter County

Brummit Road is scheduled to close this week for a bridge replacement project at the Little Calumet River, after a two-month delay. Porter County Engineer Michael Novotney says the contractor was ready to go in June, but the utility companies failed to move their lines out of the way. "That...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County leaders, residents debate Opera House renovation

Plans to renovate and expand the Memorial Opera House are drawing opposition from a Porter County commissioner. The $6.5 million project would replace crumbling bricks and windows at the Opera House and the former sheriff's residence, and build a connector between the two. A proposal to use federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for it drew backlash from residents. Now, some county officials want to use foundation money, generated by the interest earned on the proceeds of the hospital sale.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships

Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Crown Point Awards Phase One of Sauerman Woods Project

The Crown Point Board of Works has awarded a bid for the first phase of the Sauerman Woods Drainage Improvements project. During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Board of Works approved a $2.36 million bid from Austgen Equipment. The bid was taken under advisement during the Board’s July 20, 2022, meeting.
CROWN POINT, IN
CBS Chicago

Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back,"  noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Adult Learning Cooperative holds commencement ceremony

The Adult Learning Cooperative (ALC) hosted its annual High School Equivalency Graduation Ceremony at the Gary Area Career Center on Friday, July, 29. Seven adult graduates from Northwest Indiana completed the state requirements to receive their high school diploma through WDS, Inc. – Adult Learning Cooperative. “These students have...
GARY, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Defender

Village of Lynwood Hosts Annual Festival

Jada D. Curry -Village President of Lynwood, Illinois- will be joined by hundreds of residents, regional and local elected officials, and business leaders in participating in one of the most highly anticipated summer events that southern Cook County offers, “The Lynwood Fest.”. The summer music festival comes as a...
LYNWOOD, IL
xrock1039.com

Vet Rock Crown Point August 26th

First United Methodist Church of Crown Point announces their Vet Rock 2022 free concert is Friday August 26 on the front lawn of the church. Donation proceeds from the event benefit local Disabled American Veterans chapters. Music featuring Mr. Funnyman and Nawty. Food trucks, popcorn, and refreshments available. The event is 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Bring a lawn chair. Here’s a link for more information.
CROWN POINT, IN

