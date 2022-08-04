From The Ground Up: Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course hopes to inspire future farmers and ranchers

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held their fourth practice of fall camp and their first closed to the media on Saturday. The Aggies have a lot of new faces getting acclimated to the team, meaning a lot of guys are competing for starting jobs. One of the most notable positions up for grabs this fall is the quarterback. A&M went through a QB battle a year ago before Haynes King won the job but was sidelined for most of the year due to injury. King is healthy now, but he’s got some new competition with LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman/5-star recruit Conner Weigman.

