From The Ground Up: Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course hopes to inspire future farmers and ranchers

Read on www.kbtx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Back to School: North Zulch ISD Superintendent talks new building, school safety
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This will be a busy week for the staff at North Zulch ISD. New teachers report to campus Tuesday and all other teachers return Wednesday. Superintendent Alan Andrus was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new school year, which begins Aug. 18.
KBTX.com
Dozens of high flyers descend into Hearne for Lonestar Paragliding Championship
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The conditions in Hearne were perfect Sunday for flying, but not just any type of flying. High flyers from across the country as far as the Carolinas and New Mexico descended on the Hearne Municipal Airport for the annual Lonestar Paragliding Championship. The week-long competition tests pilots’...
KBTX.com
Former students of E.A. Kemp High School hold historically significant high school reunion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A special reunion took place Saturday night to reunite all who attended the historically significant Brazos Valley school, that isn’t around anymore. E.A. Kemp High School was once the only African American High School in Brazos County before schools were desegregated during the Civil Rights movement.
KBTX.com
Feel Good Friday
Brazos Valley law enforcement raises over $50,000 to support Special Olympics Texas athletes. In addition to serving up justice, local law enforcement were serving dinner for a good cause. Bryan ISD elementary school chills out with popsicles, new principal. Updated: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:27 PM UTC. |. By Adrienne...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Community gathers for ‘Family Fish’ event to support College Station Police Department
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday morning, community members gathered at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for ‘Family Fish’ 2022. The College Station Police Department partnered with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to create an event that offered long-lasting memories with family. Families...
KBTX.com
Blaze in Washington County near Lake Somerville continues to burn
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews worked through the night to battle a fire that has burned through 300 acres. Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff tells KBTX the fire is about 20% contained. Two homes were lost in the blaze but no injuries have been reported.
KBTX.com
Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon receives huge support from the community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The second annual Fun for All Bowl-A-Thon was held on Saturday at Grand Station Entertainment and raised over $20,000 for the Fun for All Playground. The event included opening bowling, a “Fun for All” tournament and a silent auction. Around 30 teams signed up to participate in the event, 11 of which consisted of individuals with special needs.
KBTX.com
Cougar Band & Guard to host annual March-A-Thon fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an historic last season ending at the State Championship in San Antonio, the College Station High School Cougar Band & Guard has their sights set on Bands of America. In order to achieve their goal, they need to raise some money. This year’s March-A-Thon takes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Aggie Football holds third practice of fall camp
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football continues to roll through fall camp with their third practice in the books. The Aggies are entering year five fo the Jimbo Fisher era with high expectations coming off the number one rated recruiting class in modern history. On Friday afternoon, the...
KBTX.com
Acquah Earns Long Jump Bronze at Commonwealth Games
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom – Texas A&M track & field All-American Deborah Acquah placed third in the women’s long jump Sunday afternoon at Alexander Stadium. Acquah, representing Ghana, opened the final with a first attempt at 22-9.25/6.94m. The personal best mark proved to be good enough for a bronze medal finish. Acquah failed to register a mark in her next two attempts, before landing at 22-3.5/6.79m, 21-2/6.45m and 21-11/6.68m on the last three attempts.
KBTX.com
Schwartzman, Wade Earn World Athletics U20 Championships Gold
SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia – Texas A&M track & field All-Americans Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade won men’s and women’s 4x400m gold medals Saturday night at the World Athletics U20 Championships at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. Schwartzman ran second leg on the men’s relay as...
KBTX.com
Aggies quarterback battle heating up during fall camp
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held their fourth practice of fall camp and their first closed to the media on Saturday. The Aggies have a lot of new faces getting acclimated to the team, meaning a lot of guys are competing for starting jobs. One of the most notable positions up for grabs this fall is the quarterback. A&M went through a QB battle a year ago before Haynes King won the job but was sidelined for most of the year due to injury. King is healthy now, but he’s got some new competition with LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman/5-star recruit Conner Weigman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Victor wins Commonwealth Games Decathlon, Acquah advances to long jump final
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field Olympian Lindon Victor won the Commonwealth Games decathlon with 8,233 points, while Texas A&M All-American Deborah Acquah advanced to the women’s long jump Friday evening at Alexander Stadium. Trailing after eight events, Victor won the javelin (213-9/65.16m) to move to...
KBTX.com
Bearkats open up fall camp as they prepare for 2022 season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston Football team kicked off fall camp Friday morning at Bowers Stadium. This is transition season for the Bearkats as they wrap up Football Championship Subdivision play in the Western Athletic Conference and gear up for Conference USA competition next year. Because of the...
KBTX.com
Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
KBTX.com
Police: Bryan woman arrested for DWI bites sheriff’s deputy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rochelle Cardenas was arrested in College Station early Saturday morning after crashing into a center median plantar that runs parallel to Texas Ave. Cardenas, 25, and the passenger with her then fled the scene according to officials. After locating Cardenas she was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
KBTX.com
Police: Cameron man arrested for drunk driving after causing crash in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested a man after he caused a wreck on W. Villa Maria Rd. and Midtown Park Blvd. Friday night. Jacob Christian, 31, of Cameron was charged with driving while intoxicated. Two passengers that were in the vehicle with Christian told police he failed to...
KBTX.com
Police: Man arrested after driving into bar ditch, having open beer can in vehicle
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pablo Martinez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bryan Friday morning. Martinez’s vehicle passed an officer that was stationed at OSR and State Highway 6. After trying to make a sharp left turn Martinez’s vehicle crashed into a bar ditch. The officer reportedly...
Comments / 0