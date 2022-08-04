Company will improve broadband service in Wisconsin as a part of a settlement

MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating contaminated soil near the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Reservation in far northern Wisconsin.DNR officials said Enbridge Inc. reported Wednesday that a contractor had encountered soil suspected to be contaminated along the company's Line 5 pipeline south of Ashland about a mile west of the reservation.Enbridge officials said they couldn't find a leak in the pipeline and believe the contamination was from a past discharge, according to the DNR. Agency staff have visited the site several times and haven't detected any additional petroleum odors or soil staining, department...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO