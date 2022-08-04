Overnight vehicle break-ins in Menasha, deputies suspect 3 teens involved

Read on www.wearegreenbay.com
Alleged arson incident thwarted by Algoma first responders, canine unit
ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Early Friday morning, around 3:30 a.m., the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a man that attempted to break into a vehicle and then trespassed on an unoccupied residence. According to a release, the man entered a garage, started breaking windows, and...
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
Accidental shooting prompts police response on Greenview Road in Green Bay
Multiple Green Bay Police vehicles, including SWAT, were spotted on Greenview Road on Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: Crash in Manitowoc Co. cleared, left lane now open on I-43 south
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 1:54 p.m. MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided on the crash that closed part of I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to WisDot, the left lane has been cleared, all lanes are now open. The incident took about an hour and a half...
Police officers stress dangers of facsimile guns
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton police officers are sounding the alarm on the dangers of fake guns after Erb Pool got put in lockdown on Thursday afternoon. Brillion resident Stacey Plate was at the pool with her three daughters and her niece when this all happened. “I saw lifeguards...
Fireworks shot from a vehicle in Fremont, striking a house
FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly shot fireworks out of their car in the Village of Fremont. According to the Village of Fremont Police Department, the incident took place on July 26, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wolf River Drive.
Teen arrested after Sheboygan PD find stolen vehicle, two suspects still at large
SHEBOYGAN Wis. (WFRV) – Local officers arrested a teen after a vehicle was stolen from a home on the north side of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers are still looking for two more suspects. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the department reports an officer tried to...
2 men taken into custody following drug hit by Hartford Police K-9 | By Hartford Police
August 5, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Hartford Police Department Communications Center was notified that a possible domestic abuse situation was occurring at the Pike Lake State Campground. The caller noted both the man and woman were arguing...
Suspect charged with felony mayhem
Weyauwega man accused of biting off part of woman’s ear. Corey A. Stephens, 40, Weyauwega, is charged with felony mayhem, aggravated battery, causing mental harm to a child and disorderly conduct. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, a 911 caller reported that his parents were outside fighting in...
SUV, dump truck collide; Sheboygan police say 3 people hurt
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5. A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
BB-Gun scare at Erb Park Pool in Appleton prompts police response
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A major scare at Erb Park Pool in the City of Appleton prompted several officers to respond on Thursday. According to a release, around 4:00 p.m., members of the Appleton Police Department were sent to Erb Park Pool when a worker observed a man carrying a gun.
Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool
An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
One dead, four injured in a three-vehicle crash in New London
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving three separate vehicles just north of the Wolf River. According to a release, around 4:25 p.m., the New London Police Department received information from the Waupaca County Communications Center of a traffic accident near State Highway 45 and State Highway 15. The crash was located on State Highway 45, New London Bypass, in the City of New London.
UPDATE: Right lane now open on WIS 172 in Allouez after a vehicle was on fire
SATURDAY 8/6/2022 – 3:08 p.m. ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDot has provided an update on the vehicle fire that caused the right lane of WIS 172 to close for a period of time on Saturday afternoon. Officials say that the incident has been cleared, and all lanes of...
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Fond du Lac teen arrested for assaulting juvenile, found with modified handgun
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager in Fond du Lac had seven charges referred following an incident where he allegedly assaulted a juvenile with a gun. The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting another juvenile. On August 3 around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of North Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that was assaulted.
