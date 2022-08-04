Sycamores expecting tough QB battle in camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State heads into fall camp with a battle for the top quarterback spot.

Gavin Screws and Cade Chambers were both here in the spring, and now Colorado State transfer Evan Olaes is here to push this trio even harder during camp.

“It was nice to see Evan Olaes here today. It’s the first time I’ve really got a chance to watch him so him coming out here for the first day I thought he did some really good things, “says Curt Mallory.

“He’ll add to the competition. I thought Gavin Screws did some really good things and I thought Cade at times showed some good things so the consistency is what we’re looking for and it’ll be good competition throughout camp.”

Whoever ends up landing the #1 QB spot, they will have plenty of weapons to utilize. A pair of veteran ISU wide receivers share their advice for all three signal callers.

“Quarterback is one of the toughest jobs in the world, we’ve got three to five quarterbacks on the roster and only one plays so my advice to them is just control what you can control, take it day by day,” says WR Dante Hendrix.

“You’re going to mess up, but the more important thing is how are you going to respond the next play? I think that’s what speaks volumes about you and just take over that leadership. They’ve got to be a leader.”

“The biggest thing right now is just building the relationship with all of them because you don’t know who it’s going to be yet,” says WR Dakota Caton.

“Building that relationship and just giving them advice when to throw the ball.”

The Sycamores hope to have a decision in a couple of weeks. Camp runs through August 15th.

