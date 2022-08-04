ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Sycamores expecting tough QB battle in camp

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gG3jF_0h5HZT5500

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State heads into fall camp with a battle for the top quarterback spot.

Gavin Screws and Cade Chambers were both here in the spring, and now Colorado State transfer Evan Olaes is here to push this trio even harder during camp.

“It was nice to see Evan Olaes here today. It’s the first time I’ve really got a chance to watch him so him coming out here for the first day I thought he did some really good things, “says Curt Mallory.

“He’ll add to the competition. I thought Gavin Screws did some really good things and I thought Cade at times showed some good things so the consistency is what we’re looking for and it’ll be good competition throughout camp.”

Whoever ends up landing the #1 QB spot, they will have plenty of weapons to utilize. A pair of veteran ISU wide receivers share their advice for all three signal callers.

“Quarterback is one of the toughest jobs in the world, we’ve got three to five quarterbacks on the roster and only one plays so my advice to them is just control what you can control, take it day by day,” says WR Dante Hendrix.

“You’re going to mess up, but the more important thing is how are you going to respond the next play? I think that’s what speaks volumes about you and just take over that leadership. They’ve got to be a leader.”

“The biggest thing right now is just building the relationship with all of them because you don’t know who it’s going to be yet,” says WR Dakota Caton.

“Building that relationship and just giving them advice when to throw the ball.”

The Sycamores hope to have a decision in a couple of weeks. Camp runs through August 15th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

ISU Defense will be relied upon for success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores will open the season on September 1st at home against North Alabama. Two defensive players for fans to watch this season are #2 Geoffrey Brown and defensive back #7 Johnathan Edwards. Geoffrey is 6’1 and 230 pounds entering his sophomore season. He’ll be flying around making […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wakoradio.com

VINCENNES TEAMS LOSE IN WORLD SERIES

Both of the Vincennes teams in the field for the 2022 Cal Ripken 10u World Series being played at the Vincennes Cub League Complex lost in opening round pool play Friday. The Vincennes White team were beaten 13-2 by New Canaan CT while the Green team were knocked off 8-6 by Sikeston, MO. In two other games Friday, Julington Creek FlA beat SE Lexington KY 8-6 and Oahu, HI won over Milton, MA 7-2. More pool play continues Saturday and Sunday at both diamonds.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

South Vermillion reloads for football season

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Entering head coach Greg Barrett’s 6th year the South Vermillion Wildcats are a mix of veterans and youth. One thing Wildcats fans can count on is leadership from key players. “I’m really excited about the leadership we have from our senior group and we’ve got a good sophomore class with that […]
CLINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rex sweep Dans Friday night

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Rex got two home runs from Alec Brunson and another from Aaron Beck in a 12-2 victory over Danville in the first game of a doubleader on Friday afternoon. Kyle Cortner pitched 5.2 innings with 5 hits allowed and 7 strikeouts. Jayson Cottrell pitched the final out […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores open fall camp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores opened fall camp Wednesday morning at Memorial Stadium. The Sycamores will hold twelve practices of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming college football season. Head coach Curt Mallory enters his fifth season leading the Sycamores and is already finding ways to improve after day […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wayt commits to Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North’s Jaden Wayt has committed to play college football at Indiana State. Wayt finished with 36 catches for 448 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Patriots last season. He also rushed the ball 6 times for 40 yards and a touchdown.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Community Band to honor retiring Conductor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Community Band is getting ready to wrap up its summer concert season with a show titled “Music Men”. The final concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 6 starting at 8 p.m. in Fairbanks Park. Admission to the show is free. The concert will feature “The Music Man” […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Mallory
WTWO/WAWV

Team of Mercy hosts 1st annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Team of Mercy hosted its 1st annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event on Wabash Ave. on Friday. This community event featured a dog show where dozens competed for the top dog prize. This unique event helped raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health. Team of Mercy Executive Director Christina […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State#Colorado State#American Football#College Football#Qb
WTWO/WAWV

Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he received numerous plaques and congratulations from […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
VINCENNES, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer: The Old Glass Shop in Paris IL

Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. We had the opportunity to stop by The Old Glass Shop in Paris Illinois. We talked to owner Dee Burgin about the restoration of this iconic location. A family enterprise that started with a bait shop to serve lake traffic, then a restaurant with delicious smash burgers and old-fashioned glass bottle sodas (97 flavors), and even a video gaming location for the state.
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Food service workers at Lost Creek prepare for students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Lost Creek Elementary School Food Service workers are getting ready for the new year. Food service managers and some support staff spent Friday learning about potential upgrades to cooking equipment. Tom Lentes is the Food Service Coordinator for Vigo County Schools. He said this year, lunch will not be free […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Northeast Schools raises pay, changes routes amid driver shortage

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- With school around the corner, bus driver John Reynolds has already had some homework. Going into his fourth year driving for Northeast School Corporation, he spent time Thursday learning his new bus and route ahead of the first day of school August 10th. “I liked my old route but I’m going to […]
SHELBURN, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

The League gifts back-to-school clothes to area children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization wants to help children feel confident as they begin the new school year. The League of Terre Haute partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to get kids ready to go back to school. The children each received two outfits from The League’s Clothes Closet. The goal […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy