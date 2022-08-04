ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Patrol: Driving safely near school buses, zones

By Riley Holsinger
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You might not want to hear or see it, but schools are back in session soon .

With a new year of school starting, it’s time to get back to some safe driving tips near school buses and school zones .

West Virginia back-to-school dates

“It takes time and patience with everybody,” Monongalia County Schools Director of Transportation Tony Harris said. “People aren’t used to buses being out yet earlier in the (school) year.”

According to West Virginia legislation , you can’t pass a school bus that is stopped to pick up or drop off children.

Part of West Virginia’s code relating to school buses (WBOY – Image)
Stop sign on a school bus (WBOY – Image)

As a reminder when driving near buses, red flashing lights mean the bus is stopped. Yellow flashing lights mean the bus will be stopping soon.

“Drivers need to remember when the buses are stopped and the red lights are flashing that they need to stop and be patient until the red lights go off,” Harris said.

Driving safely doesn’t stop when the buses are on the road, but also carries over into school zones.

School zone speed limit (WBOY – Image)

“It’s very important to obey the speed limits in the school zones and that’s for anytime that school is in session whether if the kids are outside or inside the building, if there is kids in that property those speed limits need to be obeyed,” Harris said.

The standard school zone is 15 miles per hour.

You could receive a misdemeanor, fines, jail time or face other legal issues if you break laws when driving recklessly in a school zone or around school buses.

When is West Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday?

If you are curious about when you’ll see buses on your daily commutes, Harris said you will see them mostly picking up kids from 6 a.m. until around 8:45 a.m. When dropping kids off, he said they will mostly be out from 2:45 until 4:45 p.m.

