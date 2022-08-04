MTA celebrates 50th anniversary of streamlined, bolder Vignelli subway map

Read on brooklyneagle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
NBC New York
These Manhattan Streets Are Car-Free for 3 Saturdays in August: Here's Why
A summertime tradition has returned to New York City, giving residents a rare treat: car-free streets. The Summer Streets program is back for three Saturdays, starting Aug. 6. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lafayette Street and Park Avenue will be free of cars from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way up to 109th Street in East Harlem.
rtands.com
Important changes to New York City Subway and Long Island Rail Road service
The MTA will definitely be working on the railroad this weekend. The agency will be performing structural work, track maintenance, equipment installation, concrete and track replacement, and construction on the LIRR Expansion Project. MTA reports that this weekend work take place Aug. 5 through Aug. 8. While this work is...
Atlas Obscura
Aretha Franklin Subway Tributes
Following the example of grassroots memorials to Aretha Franklin, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) installed stickers with the single word “Respect” in its Franklin Street and Franklin Avenue subway stations. The stickers, graphically similar to certain MTA signs, reference the renowned singer’s 1968 Grammy Award-winning recording. Spontaneous...
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plan to rebuild Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC moving forward
Those who live near the area or commute through the bus station will be dealing with construction for quite a while -- it is expected to last eight years and be complete in 2031.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] The Lost Docks of “Fort” Brooklyn and the Downfall of Brooklyn Harbor
The Brooklyn docks are an integral part of the borough's history. But with the industrial past of New York City and the rise of container shipping, these piers have been abandoned and left to rot. What happened? In this episode, we take a look at what happened to the piers on Brooklyn's waterfront. We'll talk about how they've been used over the years, why they were abandoned, and what people are saying about them today.
Boston Globe
Everyone loves e-bikes – except some who have to share roads with them
NEW YORK – In all her 36 years of living in Brooklyn’s historic neighborhood of Fort Greene, Maria Ferrari has encountered few things this unsettling. Ferrari, 69, raised a family here; before she “semiretired” in 2020, she breathed a sigh of relief coming home to peaceful Fort Greene after grinding, grueling days in the soap-opera industry. “I think of Fort Greene as a village,” she says of her tree-lined, brownstone-dense haven. “We have everything we need, right here.” But twice now, she says, she’s narrowly avoided being struck down by cyclists ripping through on electric bikes.
rew-online.com
Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino
Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl
A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
purewow.com
The 13 Best Amusement Parks Near NYC, Whether You’re in It for Thrills or Treats
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Nothing screams summer like shrieks, sweets and sweat at the local amusement park. But don’t worry—just because you’re in a...
HipHopDX.com
Eric Adams Calls Himself NYC’s First ‘Hip Hop Mayor’ Amid $5.5M Hip Hop Museum Boost
Eric Adams has declared himself New York City’s first “Hip Hop Mayor.”. The declaration came after Adams approved $5.5 million in funding for the Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is scheduled to have its grand opening in 2024. “First time in New York City history, we have...
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘This dropped in our laps yesterday;’ Mayor Adams sees Staten Island Ferry staffing shortage as new issue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since the start of the pandemic, borough residents’ commutes have been continually disrupted due to staffing shortages on the Staten Island Ferry, but Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that it was a new problem the city’s facing. That staffing shortage reached crisis levels...
therealdeal.com
Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project
Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
NBC New York
MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, Driver in Critical Condition and 12 Others Hurt
More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say. The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A 120-Foot-Long Inflatable Wonderland Is Popping Up In NYC This Month
Here’s another opporuntity to embrace your inner child in NYC! Starting tomorrow August 5 at 4 p.m.*, “Pop in the City,” a massive walk-through inflatable experience, is taking over 32nd and 33rd Streets between Broadway and 6th Ave. Open for four weeks straight (until August 28), the custom-built installation is 120 feet long and includes “a series of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people, and its culture,” a press release shares. Enter through a giant slide that will deposit you in a ball pit “ocean” of 500,000 translucent balls — and that’s only the beginning! Within the elaborate space there will also be oversized sculptures paying homage to NYC (so expect big apples, big buildings, big pizza and lots more inflatable art!).
liveforlivemusic.com
Erykah Badu Delivers Career-Spanning Set At Prospect Park During BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival [Photos/Videos]
Erykah Badu performed at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, NY on Friday as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Rocking a characteristically colorful fit, with a mug of tea in hand, the venerable Badulla Oblongata played a career-spanning set that, per Setlist.fm, opened with Lil Wayne‘s “A Milli” followed by the Baduizm classic “On & On”. Also featured on the setlist were the slightly more recent “Window Seat” and “Next Lifetime”, another from her 1997 debut album Baduizm. “Phone Down”, a track off her 2015 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone, and “Bag Lady”, from her second studio release, Mama’s Gun (2000), then led up to the set closer, a return to 2010’s “Window Seat”. Videos posted to social media show Ms. Badu performing some serious dance moves as she jams out to her highly esteemed band.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn records almost $5 billion of investment sales in first half of 2022
TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, released today its half-year 2022 Brooklyn Market Report, analyzing investment sales transactions by asset class across Brooklyn. Despite the volatility in the capital markets, Brooklyn Investment Sales in the first half of 2022 showed nothing but stability and strength with a...
lonelyplanet.com
Construction to begin soon on New York ferris wheel
A giant ferris wheel similar to the London Eye is coming to New York. Construction workers are preparing to break ground some time in early March in Staten Island where the 625ft high wheel will be positioned. The wheel was originally expected to be the world’s tallest, but since then a wheel in Dubai measuring 689ft has been planned. New York’s wheel will open some time in 2017 and will give views of the Statue of Liberty, the New York Harbour and Manhattan skyline. Read more: cbslocal.com.
Comments / 0