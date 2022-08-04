ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

WAFF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.waff.com

Comments / 1

Related
WAFF

Limestone Co. Sheriff has a suspect in custody following stand-off

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
FLAT ROCK, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
City
Sheffield, AL
WDEF

Sheriff arrests 3 in Scottsboro tattoo shop on drug charges

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – Sheriff’s officials say they found multiple drugs at a Scottsboro tattoo shop. Jackson County And Scottsboro officers searched the SkinWorks Tattoo shop on South Broad Street. They say they found methamphetamine, alprazolam, hydrocodone, suboxone, diazepam and marijuana plus drug paraphernalia. Officers arrested Ashley Wayne...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about his campaign. Sheffield City Schools confronting learning loss. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sheffield City Schools confronting...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat Team#Morgan County Sheriff#Sheffield City Schools
weisradio.com

Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid

Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
iheart.com

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home

Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WAFF

Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunstville Police Department responded to a call that came in at 1:07 p.m. Friday afternoon about a cutting suspect. HPD is currently searching the 6600 block of Steeplechase Drive. Homeowners of the residence discovered a black male hiding in their closet, the male cut two...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

North Alabama pawn shop raided by federal agents

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — There is a heavy law enforcement presence at Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville. An FBI spokesman tells News 19 that the Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene. One person was seen being taken out of the pawn shop in handcuffs. Authorities appear […]
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW. On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Limestone Correctional Facility warden retires

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The warden at Limestone Correctional Facility officially retired on Aug. 1, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. The ADOC spokesperson said Deborah Toney had been on mandatory leave since March 21. Following her retirement, wardens Chadwick Crabtree and William Streeter were placed in charge of Limestone Correctional Facility.
HARVEST, AL
WAAY-TV

Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility

Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy