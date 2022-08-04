Read on www.waff.com
Related
WAFF
Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County
FLAT ROCK, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 40-year-old man with murder after he allegedly stabbed his son on Friday morning. When deputies arrived at a residence on County Road 197, they found Damian Blaze Wade, 21, suffering from an apparent...
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Limestone County
One person was arrested after a standoff in Limestone County on Saturday.
WAFF
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about...
WAFF
Limestone Co. Sheriff has a suspect in custody following stand-off
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents, deputies and the Scottsboro Police Department served a search warrant at 929 South Broad St at the SKN WORKS Tattoo shop. During the course of the search, officers and deputies located Meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone,...
WAFF
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest; State revoked his release
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet. Many schools need substitute teachers as class is back in session. Commissioner Hill says construction will start at the end of the month, but crews are already out there.
WDEF
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
Colbert County man dies in single-vehicle crash near Tuscumbia
A Cherokee resident died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cpl. Reginal King of ALEA said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Underwood Mountain Road, about six miles south of Tuscumbia. A 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Shannon R. Turberville,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home
Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
weisradio.com
Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid
Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
WAFF
2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
Cherokee man dies in single-vehicle crash
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Cherokee man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Shannon Tuberville, 24, was fatally injured on Aug. 4 when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Tuberville was not using a seatbelt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAFF
Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; West End Laundromat; 4th St. S.W. domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; 4th St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $206. Arrests. August 4.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
WAAY-TV
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home’s closet, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 4,500 block of Bonnell Drive. Police said the call came in at 11 a.m. No other details have been released. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW. On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of...
Comments / 0