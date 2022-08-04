Effective: 2022-08-05 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charlotte; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Charlotte County in southwestern Florida Southeastern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Port Charlotte, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Port, Punta Gorda, Murdock, Gulf Cove, El Jobean, Palm Island, Harbour Heights, Rotonda, Charlotte Park and Cleveland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO