Commonwealth Games: Lawrence Okoye wins discus silver at Birmingham 2022

Australia outclass England to reach Commonwealth Games netball final
Defending champions England lost their Commonwealth Games semi-final against Australia, who were inspired by star shooter Gretel Bueta
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica dominate New Zealand to reach first major final
The outfit followed up their exceptional final pool win over Australia with another clinical performance in the semi-final. Jamaica dominated defensively from the outset and held a 36-22 half-time lead over the Silver Ferns. Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson set the tone in the circle, with Jodi-Ann Ward and Nicole Dixon-Rochester complementing them.
England’s cricketers miss out on bronze after thumping defeat to New Zealand
England’s batting capitulated and with it their hopes of salvaging a bronze medal from cricket’s Commonwealth Games debut went up in smoke after defeat to New Zealand at Edgbaston.Stand-in skipper Nat Sciver, deputising for the injured Heather Knight, admitted her side did not deserve to win after being humbled by eight wickets.The hangover from an agonising four-run semi-final loss to India on Saturday still loomed large as England crawled to 110-9 from their 20 overs with Sciver’s 27 and 26 for wicket-keeper Amy Jones the only contributions of note.Sciver’s counterpart Sarah Devine stole the show for the White Ferns, taking...
England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia
England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
Commonwealth Games: Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie claims silver for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Louise Christie took a historic silver in the women's ribbon final to...
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
Cazoo Wales Open: Callum Shinkwin holds nerve to win at Celtic Manor
Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale - Day One. Leaderboard: -12 C Shinkwin (Eng); -8 C Syme (Sco); -5 R Paratore (Ita), A Sullivan (Eng) D Dixon (Eng), L Bjerregaard (Den) J Guerrier (Fra) Selected others: O Farr (Wal); S Manley (Wal) Callum Shinkwin secured a four-shot victory at...
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold
England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshua Stacey wins para-table tennis gold for Wales - highlightgs
Watch the best shots as Joshua Stacey wins gold after beating Lin Ma in the final of the men's classes 8-10 singles to become Wales' first ever Commonwealth Games Para-table tennis champion. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Australia beat England in torrid semi-final, but Diamonds’ sparkle may not last forever
A nine-goal win averts disaster for Australia, but their gold medal rival Jamaica represent a wider threat to the Diamonds’ long-held supremacy
Commonwealth Games: Six Wales boxers close in on record medal haul in Birmingham
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales' boxers are closing in on an historic Commonwealth Games medal haul with six...
BBC NewsSouth West Wales
Video content Video caption: Macro photography: The hidden world of garden insectsMacro photography: The hidden world of garden insects. Video caption: Eisteddfod: How inclusive is the Welsh language festival?Eisteddfod: How inclusive is the Welsh language festival?. Does the National Eisteddfod reflect modern Wales?. By Shazia Ali. BBC Wales News. By...
Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 is Scotland's best Games outside Glasgow
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 will be Scotland's most successful Commonwealth Games outside of Glasgow 2014 after...
Commonwealth Games: England to face South Africa for hockey bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men will face South Africa for Commonwealth hockey bronze after a 3-2 defeat...
Watch: Commonwealth Games squash - quarter-finals action
Amy Lofthouse, Jonathan Jurejko, Craig Nelson and Tom Mallows. You can catch up on all of today's action with Today at the Games, which is streaming at the top of this page. There's also reports, analysis and videos galore of everything that's gone down in Birmingham. We'll be back from...
Tuning out of Triple J: why Australia’s youth station is losing its young listeners
A recent survey showed the station is losing its mandated audience – but the full story is more complicated than it seems
Jack Laugher wins 1m springboard gold to retain his Commonwealth Games crown
England’s Jack Laugher produced three nerveless and near-faultless final dives to clinch 1m springboard gold for a third successive Commonwealth Games. His late surge to the top of the leaderboard saw teammate Jordan Houlden knocked off top spot and forced to settle for bronze, as Australia’s Shixin Li took silver. Scotland’s James Heatly, whose grandfather won this event at the Vancouver 1954 Commonwealth Games, finished fourth. In the absence of Tom Daley, who is taking a break from the sport to spend time with his family, the English spotlight has been shining brightly on Laugher this week. The 27-year-old carries...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
