Commonwealth Games: Lawrence Okoye wins discus silver at Birmingham 2022

England’s batting capitulated and with it their hopes of salvaging a bronze medal from cricket’s Commonwealth Games debut went up in smoke after defeat to New Zealand at Edgbaston.Stand-in skipper Nat Sciver, deputising for the injured Heather Knight, admitted her side did not deserve to win after being humbled by eight wickets.The hangover from an agonising four-run semi-final loss to India on Saturday still loomed large as England crawled to 110-9 from their 20 overs with Sciver’s 27 and 26 for wicket-keeper Amy Jones the only contributions of note.Sciver’s counterpart Sarah Devine stole the show for the White Ferns, taking...

