Delaware Memorial Bridge lane resurfacing project starts in September

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Drivers heading to New Jersey from Delaware may encounter delays this fall, as a major resurfacing project begins on the twin-span Delaware Memorial Bridge .

Work starts Sept. 6 to redeck the four lanes on the northbound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

“The project includes the removal of the top two inches of the existing deck slabs, which is the driving surface on the bridge, and replace it with an ultra-high-performance overlay,” said Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesman Jim Salmon.

“Embedded in the concrete are steel fibers that make it much more durable and much more resilient,” Salmon added. “When it’s done, the bridge deck will be stronger than the original deck that was installed 50-odd years ago.”

During the first phase of the construction, the two right lanes on the Delaware side of the bridge will be closed to traffic. Three lanes of traffic to New Jersey will remain open during the daytime.

One of them, however, will be a bypass lane for traffic heading to the New Jersey Turnpike that will use one lane of the southbound span.

The project is expected to be completed by November 2023.

The $71 million resurfacing is funded by toll revenue, Salmon said. Currently, there are no plans to resurface the southbound span, he said.

An online town hall is scheduled for 10 a.m. on August 16. Click here for the Zoom link to the meeting .

About 100,000 vehicles travel the 3,650-foot bridge between New Castle, Delaware and Pennsville, New Jersey on a daily basis, the Delaware River and Bay Authority says.

WHYY

Philadelphia trail linking Schuylkill and Delaware rivers closer to taking shape

A long-awaited recreational path is one step closer to becoming a reality for bikers and walkers from Philadelphia and beyond. Thanks to a $1 million grant from the state, Philadelphia now has enough funding to complete a final design for the Spring Garden Street Greenway. When it opens, the roughly two-mile corridor will provide safe passage between the Schuylkill River Trail and the Delaware River Trail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater

  A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
MyChesCo

PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties

CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Recreational Water Advisories issued along 3 Delaware beaches

DNREC has issued a recreational water advisory for parts of Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany Beaches after finding increased levels of bacteria. Health officials believe the bacteria is coming from wildlife feeding hear the surf, with the advisory saying "recent nearshore concentrations of baitfish and other potential food courses, such as 'sea angels or sea butterflies', which have been observed in higher concentrations lately, increase the likelihood of wildlife feeding near the surf zone."
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Delaware beach bacteria warnings lifted

Despite this week’s scorching heat, beachgoers at a handful of Delaware beaches had been warned not to spend too much time in the water. That’s because high levels of bacteria had been detected in parts of the state’s most popular ocean spots in Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany beaches.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Burger Battle returns Aug. 27 after pandemic hiatus

  The Delaware Burger Battle, which spawned winners such as Maiale Deli’s Mexican Burger and Metro Grill’s Peach Burger, returns Saturday, Aug. 27. Ten entries will vie for the burger trophy, with three others going for the alternative burger title. A fundraiser for the Food Bank of Delaware and the Delaware ProStart Program, the battle will start at noon at ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
