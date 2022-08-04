Read on www.foxnews.com
Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Walk Hand-in-Hand During Rare Outing in NYC
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant are on an excellent adventure. The Bill & Ted star, 57, and his girlfriend, 49, enjoyed a low-key date night as they held hands and went for a stroll down Fifth Avenue in New York City. The long-time lovebirds later stopped at the Quality Meats steakhouse for a meal together.
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu Series About America’s First Serial Killer
An adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City' is coming to Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a starring role.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
The Wager: Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio to Reunite for a Seventh Time
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are reuniting for their seventh movie together as the director and star of The Wager — a naval survival drama set up at Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scorsese and DiCaprio have already lined up their next collaboration to follow Apple's Killers of the Flower Moon. Hot on the heels of that production, the duo are going to team up to tackle an adaptation of David Grann's upcoming nonfiction book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which is not expected to hit shelves until April next year.
Why Did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Adopt Kids?
Here's why Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids are adopted.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Martin Lawrence says Will Smith's Oscars slap won't cancel Bad Boys 4: 'We got one more at least'
When Will Smith and Martin Lawrence signed up for Bad Boys for Life, they meant it. And despite Smith's current status as movie star non grata, Lawrence says that detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey will ride again. In a new interview with Ebony, Lawrence brushed off the notion that...
Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’
The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'
Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
Kevin Bacon Runs a Killer Gay Conversion Camp in New Trailer for Blumhouse Slasher Pic ‘They/Them’
Kevin Bacon is the devilish head of a LGBTQ+ conversion program that has campers fighting for their lives in the latest trailer for They/Them, the queer empowerment slasher-horror pic from Blumhouse that’s set to debut on Peacock on Aug. 5. “It’s a great day to be alive, isn’t it?” Bacon, who plays camp leader Owen Whistler, says as he welcomes a ragtag group of wary queer and trans campers for a week of programming. Carrie Preston plays Cora Whistler, a creepy therapist, and Anna Chlumsky is Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.More from The Hollywood ReporterJak Knight, Stand-Up Comedian, Writer...
‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Faced Off Against Kevin Costner In ‘Wyatt Earp’
Wyatt Earp is about to leave Netflix. But NCIS fans, you still have a month to take in vintage Mark Harmon as he faced off against Kevin Costner in this story about a legendary U.S. marshal. This was back in 1994, almost a decade before Harmon landed the role of...
‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Premieres Fall 2022
'The Winchesters,' the highly anticipated 'Supernatural' prequel, has its premiere date on the CW for October 2022.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
‘Runaway Bride’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Joan Cusack and More
The movie that inspired viewers to ride off into the sunset on horseback with their true love and to eat eggs Benedict. While it may have been years since Runaway Bride debuted in the late 1990s, the rom-com remains as endearing and clever every time fans rewatch it. First released in July 1999, Runaway Bride was a smash hit that reunited […]
‘Barry’ Fans Are Disappointed by Sarah Goldberg’s Emmy Snub, Calling Her Season 3 Performance ‘Breathtaking’
Although fans are pleased by Barry’s impressive number of Emmy nods, many were shocked when one of the show’s biggest breakout stars, Sarah Goldberg, didn’t receive a nomination of her own.
Hollywood Flashback: NBC’s Pricey ‘Supertrain’ Took a Short-Lived Ride
Sony Pictures hopes audiences are all aboard for Bullet Train, David Leitch’s action comedy starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Brian Tyree Henry that hits theaters Aug. 5. Trains have a history of transfixing Hollywood, dating back to 19th century silent-film footage of the vehicle that was so realistic, it reportedly caused audiences to flee in fear. But one project that didn’t captivate viewers as expected was the NBC drama series Supertrain. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: Before 'Barry', Bill Hader Was Killing It on 'SNL'Brad Pitt on Reuniting With Former Stunt Double David Leitch and Avoiding Injury on...
