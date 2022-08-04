Ex-Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain arrested on gun, drug charges: report

Read on www.foxnews.com
Mother of NFL player Kevin Ware's murdered girlfriend seeks justice: 'He's never been held accountable'
A Texas grand jury on July 28 indicted former NFL player Kevin Ware, 41, for the murder of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, as well as tampering with a corpse. If convicted of murder, Ware faces 15 years to life in prison, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg's office in Texas.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Caught Allegedly Using Urine Device to Pass Drug Test, Later Tested Positive
YoungBoy Never Broke Again allegedly tried to outthink his probation officer and got caught apparently trying to fake a drug test. According to documents obtained by XXL, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana has accused YoungBoy Never Broke Again of allegedly using a urine device to pass a drug test. The incident happened on July 26 when his probation officer in Utah ordered YB to come down to the office for a drug screening.
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
Alleged Car Thieves Unknowingly Lead Police Helicopter To Stash House
The alleged car thieves led police straight to a stash house. The suspect had no idea a helicopter was following him. Four high-end Fords, including a Mustang Shelby GT500, were recovered. When it comes to dumb car thieves, the USA is currently tied in first place with South Africa. Earlier...
San Francisco beating of 70-year-old Asian woman: Police seek 11-year-old, 3 other young suspects
Multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News Saturday they are seeking an 11-year-old boy and three other young suspects in a brutal attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in San Francisco last weekend. The vicious assault was captured on video, but no suspects are in custody. Authorities said that an...
Sneaker Reseller Zadeh Kicks Facing 30 Years In Prison For Ponzi Scheme
This past June, infamous sneaker reseller,Michael Malekzadeh a.k.a Zadeh Kicks sent shockwaves through the sneaker community when he dissolved his Zadeh Kicks LLC and made off with millions of dollars of sneaker pre-order money leaving many customers thousands of dollars poorer. Now Bloomberg is reporting on how Malekzadeh was able to swindle countless people out […]
NFL great Terrell Owens films argument with pedestrian: ‘You're a Black man approaching a White woman’
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens got into a heated argument in his neighborhood Wednesday night, with police showing up at the scene. Owens, who played for 15 years in the NFL, began filming the altercation with a woman after the police officers had arrived. In the video recorded by...
Cincinnati bar shooting leaves at least 9 people injured: police
A mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio early Sunday morning has left at least nine people injured, according to police. The shooting took place outside a bar in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood at around 1:45 a.m. Lt. Colonel Mike John confirmed there had been an active shooter in the area and that...
Massage therapists convention to be held in Cleveland as Deshaun Watson remains in the news
As the Cleveland Browns attempt to navigate the controversy surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson and the length of time he’ll be suspended, a potential new controversy looms. The American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA) will host its annual convention in Cleveland from August 24-27. Watson was suspended for six games on...
Maryland police arrest man who allegedly vandalized a church and wrote offensive message
Police in Maryland arrested a man on Friday who they believe vandalized a church and wrote an offensive message on its door. The incident happened on Aug. 3 when Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, allegedly vandalized Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland, at about 9:15 p.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
