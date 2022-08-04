ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Jon Daniels says Rangers had interest in Gallo reunion, talks promoting prospects

By G Bag Nation
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPPl8_0h5HXE1000

Joey Gallo back to the Lone Star State? Rangers president Jon Daniels says the team discussed the possibility of reacquiring the slugger. He spoke to GBag on the team's inactivity at the trade deadline & the prospects they're promoting.

Listen to the podcast below.

