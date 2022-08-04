ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Tijuana sewage spill shutters Imperial Beach and Coronado shorelines, yet again

By Joshua Emerson Smith
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qqoh2_0h5HX7vA00
Adam Wraight, marine safety sergeant with Imperial Beach Lifeguards, posts signs warning people to stay out of the water on Thursday. (Joshua Emerson Smith/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Adam Wraight pulled a blue sewage “warning” sign out of the sand near Imperial Beach Pier on Thursday morning, replacing it with the more ominous yellow and red placard telling beachgoers that waters were officially closed.

“There’s more than just the normal ooze that’s coming?” asked Imperial Beach native Colette Dominguez who happened to walk by.

“It’s an active spill,” explained Wraight, a marine safety sergeant with the city’s lifeguards. “A big pipeline broke.”

Shorelines from the border up through Coronado were closed to swimming Thursday as the result of a pipeline that ruptured in Tijuana near Smuggler’s Gulch over the weekend. Sewage has been spilling over the border into the river’s estuary for days, but it’s just now making its way to the ocean and floating up the coast on surging northward currents.

The situation will likely persist into next week, when public utility workers in Baja California are expected to complete repairs, according to federal officials in San Diego.

“That pipeline handles 80 percent of the wastewater generated in Tijuana. It’s huge,” said Morgan Rogers, area operations manager at the San Diego field office of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4In4BH_0h5HX7vA00
Carrie Sandis of Sherman Heights, with her 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old twin boys, carry boogieboards to the beach in Coronado on Thursday. The family abruptly left after realizing the water was polluted with sewage from Tijuana. (Joshua Emerson Smith/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

More than 135 million gallons of treated and raw wastewater have spilled over the border since Saturday, with roughly 25 million to 30 million gallons more coming every day. Most of that has flowed through the Tijuana River, after the pipeline break forced officials to shut down a diversion system that pumps water out of the main concrete channel.

Another roughly 10 million gallons a day of raw sewage are being rerouted to the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant along the border in San Diego. The situation is putting some strain on the plant, which is now processing more than the 25 million gallons a day that it was designed for, Rogers said.

“I think we could probably sustain 35 million gallons a day for a few weeks until the repairs are done,” he said. “We’ll probably have some cleanup in the plant to do, but no real damage.

Summertime beach closures in the South Bay have become more prevalent since county public health officials rolled out a new DNA-based test for ocean water quality in May. Beaches saw a wave of closures earlier this summer when conditions were far less severe than under the current sewage spill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A79x0_0h5HX7vA00
Armie Ferrer, 45, of Chula Vista surfs at Imperial Beach Pier on Thursday despite the beach closure. (Joshua Emerson Smith/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Leaders in Coronado and Imperial Beach have questioned whether the new testing is too sensitive. The county has, so far, not publicly embraced the idea of overhauling its new approach, which replaced the traditional culture method in which scientists look for bacteria growth in water samples.

The presence of bacteria is considered an indicator for pathogens, such as E. coli, Vibrio and salmonella. Exposure can result in diarrhea, fever, respiratory disease, meningitis and even paralysis.

The county started posting blue warning signs that give beachgoers discretion over whether to get in the water when bacteria levels are elevated but the presence of sewage hasn’t been confirmed.

Current beach closures can be tracked at sdbeachinfo.com .

While many residents and tourists have ignored the new blue signs, surf camps, junior lifeguard programs and several events have been closed as a result.

Still, even the yellow and red placards that went up across the South Bay this week aren’t enough to keep everyone out of the water.

The risk of illness didn’t deter Armie Ferrer, who was surfing at Imperial Beach Pier with her husband on Thursday. The 45-year-old Chula Vista resident said she relies more on her nose than any signage.

“It’s always been dirty because of the TJ sewage,” she said. “There are certain times when it’s really polluted. We base it on the water color and sometimes it has a really strong smell. Sometimes when the wave breaks, you’ll see the brownish bubbles.”

It can be hard to determine just how polluted the water is in Imperial Beach and Coronado because sewage often floats up along the coastline from a crumbling wastewater plant about 6 miles south of the border. Officials estimate the plant is spewing 25 million to 35 million gallons of mostly raw sewage into the ocean every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcOAe_0h5HX7vA00
Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina visits the Tijuana River estuary on Thursday, after a sewage spill in Mexico shuttered beaches as far north as Coronado. (Joshua Emerson Smith/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a $630 million plan to address the pollution coming from the plant and through the Tijuana River. Officials have said projects could break ground in the next three to five years.

In the meantime, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina is pushing hard for interim fixes, especially at the aging facility in Mexico, known as the San Antonio de los Buenos wastewater treatment plant.

“People are really traumatized and they’re losing hope,” he said. “We need to make some improvements here and show people that we’re actually trying.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Coronado, CA
City
Imperial Beach, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Imperial Beach, CA
Government
Coronado, CA
Government
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Souplantation Return Hits Huge Snag And Cannot Use Name

The return of a former San Diego Souplantation location has hit a huge snag and now cannot operate with the Souplantation name. In May 2020, we at SanDiegoVille broke the news to the world that all Souplantation restaurants (and sister concept Sweet Tomatoes) had laid off more than 5,000 employees across the country and would not be reopening any locations due to uncertainty for the buffet restaurant sector in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Souplantation executives later confirmed our report was true after multiple outlets picked up our story. There were at least eleven Souplantation locations in San Diego County when the company abruptly ended its run in 2020.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Rogers
sduptownnews.com

City council provides an update on COVID-19 in San Diego

On July 18, 2022, the San Diego City’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee held a meeting to discuss the effect of COVID-19 on the community, new data on sub variants, and tips on how to stay safe right now. Dr. Jennifer Tuteur, MD, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the County of San Diego, presented the new COVID-19 data from the County Health and Human Services Agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#San Diego Bay#Tijuana River#Imperial Beach Lifeguards#Smuggler#Gulch
sandiegodowntownnews.com

The Dalton Building: From brothel to boots

The original three-story, reinforced concrete with brick facade structure built in 1911 was a far cry from the well preserved art nouveau edifice now gracing 5th Avenue. It was built as a utilitarian structure to house retail shops and a hotel – no frills. As with all things from...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Phys.org

San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight

San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement

In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
79K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy