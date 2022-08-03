ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Wild West Town in the Black Hills Is the Ultimate Summertime Road Trip

Most American road trips are to destinations like the Grand Canyon or Disney World, but hidden in the Black Hills of South Dakota is an equally worthwhile but underrated spot that’s rich with real-deal wild-west kitsch. The next time your summer vacation takes you to the Badlands or Crazy Horse Memorial, consider a stint in nearby Deadwood, a tiny town filled with saloons, defunct brothels, clamorous casinos, and faux gunfight reenactments from men dressed in period garb. All it takes is a quick stroll down historic Main Street — past the cigar lounges, chainsaw art galleries and coffin photo ops — to discover a slice of Americana you never knew you needed.
