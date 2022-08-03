ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds

According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
US News and World Report

U.S. CDC Expected to Ease COVID-19 Guidelines for Schools This Week - CNN

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to ease its guidelines to control the spread of COVID-19, including in schools as soon as this week, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plan. The updated guidelines are expected to ease quarantine requirements for...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy-mill violators

Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy mills sanctioned by the federal government and is expanding its lead over other states. During the second quarter of 2022, a total of 23 Iowa breeders and brokers were cited for regulatory violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Missouri came in a distant second place for […] The post Iowa continues to lead the nation in puppy-mill violators appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Next Avenue

Paying Twice for Dental Care?

Beware of unscrupulous dentists who have patients and insurers both pay for the same procedures. We like to think that we can trust our medical providers, especially dentists since they are right in our mouths with various nefarious-looking instruments. But sometimes blind trust can create trouble. When I moved to...
foodsafetynews.com

Ohio State and Cardiff Met universities boost food safety partnership

Ohio State University and a university in Wales have agreed to work together on food safety research. Ohio State University and Cardiff Metropolitan University recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). It was established by Ellen Evans from ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Met University and Sanja Ilic from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at Ohio State.
POLITICO

FDA continues to sift through synthetic nicotine products

It’s Thursday. Welcome to Pulse. I’m Katherine Ellen Foley, a reporter on the FDA team, and outside all the regulatory news, I’m thrilled to report that my favorite Canadian pop princess has been very busy as of late. Send tips, feedback and your favorite summer jams to kfoley@politico.com.
Healthline

How to Make an Emergency Plan for Hemophilia B

Without prompt treatment, bleeding episodes can become a life threatening emergency. Natural disasters or other disruptions can make it harder to access medical care. Creating an emergency plan, packing an emergency kit, and taking other steps to prepare for a potential emergency can help you better manage unforeseen circumstances. Hemophilia...
AboutLawsuits.com

Nearly 1,000 Nursing Home Elopements in Florida Over Last Five Years: Report

Amid continuing concerns about the risk of nursing home neglect due to staffing shortages since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, a new report suggests that a lack of patient oversight has allowed a spike in residents leaving facilities unsupervised, putting them at risk of serious dangers. It is generally accepted that...
