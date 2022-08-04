ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Teams That Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Dwight Howard is still a free agent on August 4 after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. I believe that the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Clippers should consider signing him.

He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

I believe that the Los Angeles Clippers or New York Knicks should consider signing the NBA Champion.

Why The Clippers And Knicks?

  1. Clippers: Howard has played for the Lakers three times over his career, so he is used to playing in that arena and living in Los Angeles. The Clippers are a veteran-led team with Ty Lue as head coach, and superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. They just signed five-time NBA All-Star John Wall this offseason, so they are taking a chance on him to help out Leonard and George. While Wall is a lot better than Howard at this stage in his career, the 36-year-old can still be a very useful rebounder and shot blocker off the bench. There is no question that he would be a great role player for them in 10-15 minutes of action per game.
  2. Knicks: The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known to like veterans. Howard would be a good addition to the team as a defender (Thibodeau is also known to focus on defense), and rebounder. He is an eight-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion, who could help out a core that is relatively young. In addition, the team lost Taj Gibson this offseason to the Washington Wizards, who was a veteran forward. Howard would actually be an upgrade over Gibson as a veteran-player.

