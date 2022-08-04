2 Teams That Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star
Dwight Howard is still a free agent on August 4 after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. I believe that the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Clippers should consider signing him.
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on August 4 for any team in the league to sign.
He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
I believe that the Los Angeles Clippers or New York Knicks should consider signing the NBA Champion.
Why The Clippers And Knicks?
- Clippers: Howard has played for the Lakers three times over his career, so he is used to playing in that arena and living in Los Angeles. The Clippers are a veteran-led team with Ty Lue as head coach, and superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. They just signed five-time NBA All-Star John Wall this offseason, so they are taking a chance on him to help out Leonard and George. While Wall is a lot better than Howard at this stage in his career, the 36-year-old can still be a very useful rebounder and shot blocker off the bench. There is no question that he would be a great role player for them in 10-15 minutes of action per game.
- Knicks: The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known to like veterans. Howard would be a good addition to the team as a defender (Thibodeau is also known to focus on defense), and rebounder. He is an eight-time NBA All-Star and NBA Champion, who could help out a core that is relatively young. In addition, the team lost Taj Gibson this offseason to the Washington Wizards, who was a veteran forward. Howard would actually be an upgrade over Gibson as a veteran-player.
