2 Teams That Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on August 4 for any team in the league to sign.

He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

I believe that the Los Angeles Clippers or New York Knicks should consider signing the NBA Champion.

Why The Clippers And Knicks?