ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

‘Law says I can kill you’: Prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints

By Jacob Burbrink, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUG1B_0h5HWipp00

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. ( WXIN ) — An Indiana prosecutor is facing charges after state police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day.

In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, a detective with the Indiana State Police said they spoke with William Nash’s neighbors, who said they were concerned for their safety due to Nash’s erratic behavior, position and power. Nash is the top prosecutor of Bartholomew County , a county about 45 miles south of Indianapolis.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Mother’s Day. The document says the neighbor was mowing his yard when he noticed Nash aggressively approaching him with an angry look on his face.

The neighbor told the detective that Nash yelled at him saying, “You have dangerous dogs, this is the last time. You yell about a BB gun being dangerous, your dogs are dangerous.” The neighbor explained to the detective that Nash had shot a BB gun towards their house in the past.

The document says the neighbor told Nash to get off his property and his wife came out to see if he was OK. Later on, the neighbor was mowing and came across a collar with the name of a pet. The number went to Nash’s voicemail, according to the affidavit.

‘He shot my arm off!’ Store owner blasts would-be robber with shotgun

When the neighbor saw Nash in his yard gardening, the document said the neighbor tried to return it to Nash. The neighbor told police Nash told him that the collar was his, and didn’t know why it was on the neighbor’s property.

The neighbor recalled Nash started yelling at him.

You think a BB gun is dangerous! Your dogs are dangerous! A BB gun is not going to kill you! You have kids playing with the dogs! You think a BB gun can kill you! I can kill you! I will kill you and Indiana State Law says I can kill you! Dude, you came into my yard screaming at me about shooting a BB gun! You put up a fence! Throw it and go, the last time I checked I am still the chief law enforcement officer until December 31 so go ahead and call the cops! Good luck with that! Throw me my thing!

William Nash according to his neighbor as cited in the probable cause affidavit

The neighbor’s wife heard the yelling and started a recording after allegedly hearing Nash say “Indiana law says I can kill you.” The document says the rest of the statement was captured on the recording.

The neighbors told state police that they are in fear for their safety and believe that Nash can carry out his violent threats.

A special prosecutor has been appointed to the case. Nash was charged with crimes including counts of obstructing justice, intimidation, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
County
Bartholomew County, IN
Bartholomew County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WKYC

UPDATE: Quadruple homicide suspect in custody in Kansas

INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: Marlow was taken into custody Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas. The FBI warned a man wanted for a quadruple homicide in an Ohio neighborhood could be in Indianapolis, Chicago or Lexington, all of which he has ties to. A manhunt is underway for 39-year-old...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Intimidation#Violent Crime#The Indiana State Police
cbs4indy.com

Suspected pipe bomb found by ISP while executing warrant

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police discovered a suspected pipe bomb while executing a warrant in St. Joseph County. ISP was working with officers to find a male wanted on a felony warrant on Wednesday in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road in the South Bend area.
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 individuals in critical condition following 3 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in critical condition and one person is injured after three separate shootings in the city overnight. The first incident occurred near the 1200 block of South Girls School Road. Police were called to the area around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on report of a person shot. IMPD says the victim from this incident is currently in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
NAPPANEE, IN
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy