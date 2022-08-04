Broncos training camp observations: Russell Wilson leads successful two-minute drill

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CENTENNIAL — Thursday was the most eventful practice for the Broncos this training camp, with the day capped by a two-minute drill touchdown from quarterback Russell Wilson.

Here are the top observations from Thursday's practice at UCHealth Training Center:

Star of the day: WR Courtland Sutton

Broncos wide receiver had a rough start to camp, with cornerback Pat Surtain II getting the best of him most days. But not on Thursday. Sutton owned the team drills, catching three passes for what would have been large gains.

His best catch of the day — and arguably all of camp — came during the two-minute drill at the end of practice when he caught a 34-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson on fourth and four from the 48-yard line. Sutton was able to snare the pass over cornerback Ronald Darby, who was playing tight coverage.

With Tim Patrick out for the season due to an ACL injury, Sutton will certainly have to pick up some of the slack. And the Broncos expect he will, as many within the organization expect him to return to Pro Bowl form.

"I’m continuing to push myself," Sutton said. "The defense is battling with us, and they’ve been winning some reps. The offense and myself are continuing to push back at those guys because at the end of the day, if we’re not battling and if it’s super one-sided, then I guess you could say there’s a problem.

"When there’s a constant battle out there and the defense gets their wins and we get our wins, it’s continuing to allow us to go out there and compete."

Rookie spotlight: TE Greg Dulcich

The Broncos’ third-round pick, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, hadn’t done much in camp before Thursday. He had been battling a hamstring issue that kept him from participating in the team drills.

But Dulcich didn’t disappoint in his first team period appearance, catching a touchdown pass from Wilson during the red zone drills. Wilson scrambled before finding Dulcich wide open in the end zone.

"He caught a touchdown on the right, which was great because the play Russell made was awesome," Hackett said. "It was just a great feel for him. He was covered and kind of ran to get open and found a sweet spot."

Rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis also had a nice day, intercepting quarterback Brett Rypien, as Mathis jumped a route while defending receiver Kaden Davis. And Montrell Washington again had a strong practice, catching a touchdown in the red zone from Wilson. Washington could be chosen as the “rookie spotlight” every day with the way he’s performed eight days into camp.

Top highlights: Wilson leads two-minute drill

The Broncos ended practice with a game-like scenario, giving the offense 1:48 and two timeouts to go 80 yards and score a touchdown, trailing by four. It was similar to a scenario a few days ago in which the first-team offense was unable to pick up any first downs.

This was a different story. Wilson was masterful on the drive, connecting with tight end Albert Okwuegbunam for 17 yards, receiver Jerry Jeudy for 9 yards, Sutton for 34 yards on fourth down, and eventually undrafted rookie wide receiver Trey Quinn for an 18-yard touchdown.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett applauded Wilson after practice for leading the drive, in which he said Wilson called the final play for Quinn. Hackett said the two minute-drill was a combination of scripted plays and allowing Wilson to do his thing and improvise.

"To see that happen on only the second time we've done (two-minute drill), was really great," Hackett said. "It was great working with Russ through that one. He called that last play, which was absolutely fantastic and hit for a touchdown. So it's one of those things you always just want to see directions, you always want to see guys getting better slowly but surely. We've got a long way to go, but that was nice to see."

New additions: Shepherd, Borghi

There were a couple new faces at Broncos practice Thursday — wide receiver Darrius Shepherd and running back Max Borghi. Both were signed this week to help fill the void of Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett, who both tore their ACLs on Tuesday.

Shepherd had a good first day of practice, catching a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Johnson on his very first play in the team period. Shepherd is not a stranger to the offense, playing in Green Bag for Hackett in 2019 and 2020. He also recently played in the USFL in the spring for the New Jersey Generals, grabbing 27 receptions for 323 yards and one touchdown.

"There's a lot of similarities," Shepherd said of the Broncos' offense compared to Green Bay's. "It's also really cool when you have a quarterback like Russ who can come in here and pick it up and add his little flavor to it. So I'm excited to be around these guys and learn from them and see what they're doing here."

Borghi is also a familiar name, having played at Pomona High School in Arvada. Borghi is a versatile running back who said Thursday he could also play wide receiver if needed.

Both Borghi and Shepherd will have opportunities to make the team due to injuries, with special teams likely providing a path to roster spots.

Injuries: Sterns, Cleveland, Hinton, Jones miss practice

Safety Caden Sterns (hip), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (back) and outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) all missed practice Thursday due to injuries.

Hackett said none of the injuries appear to be too serious, with most guys hopefully returning by Saturday. That’s except for Cleveland, who took an elbow to the throat Monday and could miss extended time.

“There's a little cartilage thing going on there, so it's a little bit unique," Hackett said. "I've actually never heard of it before. Everything's fine. He'll be fine and he'll be back. It's just one of those things, because of the uniqueness of it, we just want to be sure we're good."

Safety J.R. Reed also left practice early Thursday with an unspecified injury.