FBI Report: Las Vegas man arrested for running a COVID-19 relief scam
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm and running a fake COVID-19 relief scam.
Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An association representing vacation rental owners in Southern Nevada is asking a judge to enjoin the state and Clark County from enforcing what it says are unconstitutional regulations imposed last month on the so-called ‘Airbnb’ industry, and to declare the state and local laws unconstitutional. A state law passed in 2021 required the county, which […] The post Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas
On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
Las Vegas man accused of taking $160K in federal loans for non-existent business, prosecutors say
A Las Vegas man is accused of taking government money during the coronavirus pandemic for a travel business that prosecutors said did not exist.
Fox5 KVVU
Short-term rental hosts sue Clark County over ordinance
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group of short-term rental hosts is suing Clark County over a recently passed ordinance regulating the rentals. The founders of this group say they’re not opposed to regulations or paying taxes. Their hope through taking this action is that it will lead to what they call fair regulations that protect private property ownership.
ACLU opposition to downtown Las Vegas curfew leads to revaluation by city
The ACLU is calling for the proposed curfew of keeping people under 21 out of this area unconstitutional.
Fox5 KVVU
Owner of 3 Las Vegas restaurants underreported cash sales by $5.1M, DOJ says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner of three restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday plead guilty to tax evasion. According to court documents and statements made in court, Raul Gil, 63, owned and operated three Casa Don Juan restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley. The Department of...
news3lv.com
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there shouldn't be a need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
KOLO TV Reno
Las Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic while receiving millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The Siegel Group...
pvtimes.com
COVID-19 downturn stretches to a month
The COVID-19 downturn in Nevada has now stretched to a month, with data released Wednesday showing continued declines in hospitalizations and cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County where most of Southern Nevada’s seriously ill patients are treated dropped to 285 from the previous week’s 349, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. In the past month, hospitalizations — considered one of the best indicators of disease trends — have declined by 34 percent.
Man assaulted security officer at DMV office, authorities say
A man who struck a security officer in the head, knocking him to the ground, at a Department of Motor Vehicles office was tracked to his girlfriend's residence after the two fled in her vehicle, law enforcement said Friday.
Las Vegas woman 'impersonated a cop, flashed stun gun' before robbing man
On July 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a Nevada woman for impersonating a police officer to rob a man in the Flaming Hotel and Casino in 2021.
North Las Vegas Council backs City Clerk killing rent control measure
A ballot initiative to cap annual rent increases in North Las Vegas pushed by the Culinary Union met another significant hurdle when NLV City Council voted to uphold the City Clerk's rejection.
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County commissioners make changes to ordinance that bans convicted criminals from the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is a popular spot for tourists to hang out and enjoy different activities. The county is now cracking down, making sure its visitors are safe while on the strip by making changes to its “order out corridor” by banning some convicted criminals.
8newsnow.com
I-TEAM: Woman convicted of murder claims she was sex-trafficked, brainwashed
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman convicted of murder is asking for her conviction to be thrown out. Alisha Burns has filed an appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court. Burns claims she committed the murder while she was a sex trafficking victim. In an interview with the 8 News Now...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
Clark County taken off ‘high’ COVID-19 community level, CDC reports
Clark County is no longer classified at "high" community level for COVID-19, moving to "medium" in an update today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fox5 KVVU
Social media personality arrested by Las Vegas police RAID officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you come to Las Vegas to break the law, you will be held accountable even if you are a social media star. That is the message from LVMPD. Metro officers arrested social media personality Graham Liberal, who has millions of views on his car videos, after a tip about a car meet-up.
