Mcveytown, PA

local21news.com

PA Lt. Governor John Fetterman returning to campaign trail

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is continuing his campaign with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on August 12, according to a press release. The press release continues on noting that Erie County is one of the biggest Bellwether counties in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
City
Mcveytown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Person
Mehmet Oz
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'

Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters

Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
abc27 News

Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)

Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Millcreek Township Issues Statement on Euthanasia of Cat

Millcreek Township on Friday issued a statement on the euthanasia of a stray cat late last month. It comes after Millcreek Township’s animal enforcement officer responded to a call about a stray cat July 29 at 2:34 p.m. in the 3200 block of Berkley Street. A caller reported a...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA

