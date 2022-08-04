Read on local21news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
local21news.com
PA Lt. Governor John Fetterman returning to campaign trail
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is continuing his campaign with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on August 12, according to a press release. The press release continues on noting that Erie County is one of the biggest Bellwether counties in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Thoughts on 'fixed' elections, Mastriano, gun control, Jan. 6, border
As the public is well aware, Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square. The Jan. 6 committee has not produced a final report, but its presentation of the facts makes it clear that everyone, including President Trump, knew there was no election fraud. We have held elections here...
What questions would you ask Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor?
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro are running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Mastriano has a big social media presence, often talking with those who are friendly toward his policy views. But, the state senator from Franklin County is refusing to speak with most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
Anti-littering coalition encourages Pennsylvanians to 'fight dirty'
Harrisburg, Pa. — Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and state officials from PennDOT have launched a new anti-litter campaign, "PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters." Though cleaning up litter is important, the campaign is aiming at the root of the problem: people's behavior. If nobody ever litters, nobody will ever need to clean up litter. “Every Litter Bit Matters” calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of their trash, regardless of...
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Hoagies and Cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A much-loved comfort food in PA, whoopie pies are celebrating a sweet century
At least five states, including Pennsylvania, claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie.
Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment
The state Department of Environmental Protection has not yet acted based on those findings but said that the study’s impact will be “immediate, large and intense.” The post Study: Drilling wastewater on Pa. roads dangerous to human health, environment appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
COVID-19 at its worst killed 1 in 5 it hospitalized in Pa., state says
During Pennsylvania’s first big COVID-19 wave, nearly 20% of hospital patients who had it died. That figure, from April of 2020, represents the peak in-hospital mortality rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania through the end of 2021. The hospital mortality rate varied going forward, dropping to around 8% in July...
Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters
Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the […]
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)
Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Township Issues Statement on Euthanasia of Cat
Millcreek Township on Friday issued a statement on the euthanasia of a stray cat late last month. It comes after Millcreek Township’s animal enforcement officer responded to a call about a stray cat July 29 at 2:34 p.m. in the 3200 block of Berkley Street. A caller reported a...
Comments / 0