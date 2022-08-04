On Aug. 3 the Town Council unanimously agreed to a new contract with Town Manager Karl Kilduff. That contract will keep him in town for at least the next three years. For the last three years, Kilduff has been the person handling Clinton’s day-to-day administration. He started his role as Clinton’s first town manager in 2020, signing a three-year contract with the town. That contract was set to expire at the end of the year, and Kilduff had until July 10 to inform the town if he intended to stay in Clinton. Following a short executive session on July 6, the Town Council announced it would start the process of negotiating a new town manager contract.

CLINTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO