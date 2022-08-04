NSU alum named to Order of Omega board of directors

Read on bizmagsb.com
Kingsport Times-News
Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate. It can be completed in a semester.
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster. Updated: 10 hours ago. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according...
wvlt.tv
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
wuot.org
Songs That Tear Us Apart: Tables Turned Edition
Stamatoula Kaousias returns to make her case that certain groups that Todd adores, may not be, in some cases, all that adorable. A Knoxville native, Todd began working at WUOT in 2006 as jazz coordinator and host of Improvisations. He is now the music director and host of of Studio 865/Flipside and Changing Course, and also produces podcasts such as Improvisations to Go and Raised in Knoxville. Todd got his start in radio at WUTK, where he served as both news and music director while earning his undergraduate degree in journalism at UT. He later earned a master’s degree in education, also at UT.
Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
WATE
Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justin Brown, 2023 WR out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Justin Brown is headed to Starkvegas. A 3-star prospect from Blackman, Tennessee, Brown committed to Mississippi State on Friday, giving the Bulldogs their 14th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that included Penn State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Purdue. “What stands...
newstalk987.com
Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year
Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
WYSH AM 1380
3 OR firefighters now certified as Paramedics
Three Oak Ridge Fire Department firefighters completed Paramedic school at Roane State Community College last week. Ryan Fraser, Sandra Sila-Massengill, and Chad Linthicum persevered through three semesters of classroom lecture, skills lab instruction, and clinical internship to be eligible to challenge the licensure test. “The Oak Ridge community just got...
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date
Four-star Coen Carr will announce his college commitment on Aug. 9, the small forward shared on Twitter Friday night. Carr hasn’t released a top contenders list at any point but his visit history does tell us which teams have a real chance at landing his services. The Greeneville, South...
Knoxville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Knoxville. The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Christian Academy of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The Karns High School football team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
3 finalists in line to become next Knox County Criminal Court judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville lawyers and an Anderson County attorney are finalists to become the next Knox County Criminal Court judge. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Tuesday reviewed a handful of candidates to replace Kyle Hixson, who is moving on to join the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
wvlt.tv
Ben Joyce joins Double-A Trash Pandas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well that didn’t take long! Former Tennessee flame thrower Ben Joyce has been promoted to AA ball. A third round selection by the Angels, Joyce is now a member of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. We could see him play in Kodak as the Pandas return to Smokies Stadium on August 23.
Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
WATE
Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
1450wlaf.com
Big changes in local political races
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
utdailybeacon.com
Festivals, concerts, conventions: 5 Knoxville events to attend in August
It’s August, which means the city comes back to life when school is back in session. That does not mean the fun is over. Far from it, August promises a whole host of festivals, concerts and events to chase away back-to-school blues. The best places to look for fun...
