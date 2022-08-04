Indiana GOP lawmakers settle on $200 for tax rebate payments

Read on nptelegraph.com
Nebraska SHIP webinar focuses on Medicare open enrollment
After the success of a previous webinar, Nebraska SHIP will host a Medicare basics webinar from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 20. This webinar will help people better understand Medicare open enrollment, said Sheila Kennedy, a certified SHIP counselor. The webinar is in conjunction with the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska. Nebraska SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) is a division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
Letter to the Editor: States' LGBT lawsuit should embarrass us
We should be embarrassed that our state is one of 22 signing onto a lawsuit wherein we insist that we should not have to prevent discrimination against LGBT students. Nebraskans For Peace supports schools including LGBTQIA protections in the form of anti-discrimination. This should already be a priority. You can...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: nine, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, twenty-five) (ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 9, Day: 7, Year: 22. (Month: nine; Day: seven; Year: twenty-two) Pick 3. People are also reading…
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: nine; Day: seven; Year: twenty-two) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ricketts salutes deployed Nebraska National Guard soldiers in trip to Kuwait
Gov. Pete Ricketts flew to Kuwait this week to thank Nebraska National Guard troops who are deployed in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world. Ricketts was on hand to celebrate what was described as the rare occurrence of one team of Nebraska soldiers transferring its command to another detachment of fellow Nebraskans.
Friday, August 5 weather update for Nebraska
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details in our weekend forecast.
